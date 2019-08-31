Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP) and Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:HEP) and Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Oil & Gas Pipelines and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Holly Energy Partners L.P. 28 5.39 N/A 1.74 16.70 Plains GP Holdings L.P. 24 0.11 N/A 2.78 8.68

Table 1 demonstrates Holly Energy Partners L.P. and Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Plains GP Holdings L.P. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Holly Energy Partners L.P. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Holly Energy Partners L.P.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Plains GP Holdings L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holly Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% 41.9% 8.7% Plains GP Holdings L.P. 0.00% 24.7% 1.6%

Risk & Volatility

Holly Energy Partners L.P.’s current beta is 0.74 and it happens to be 26.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Plains GP Holdings L.P. has a 1.13 beta and it is 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Holly Energy Partners L.P. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Plains GP Holdings L.P. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Holly Energy Partners L.P. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Plains GP Holdings L.P.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 31.7% of Holly Energy Partners L.P. shares and 93.9% of Plains GP Holdings L.P. shares. About 0.1% of Holly Energy Partners L.P.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Holly Energy Partners L.P. -3.19% 4.79% 7.45% -4.87% -5.97% 1.96% Plains GP Holdings L.P. -2.78% -3.28% 2.24% 4.41% 0.25% 20.2%

For the past year Holly Energy Partners L.P. was less bullish than Plains GP Holdings L.P.

Summary

Holly Energy Partners L.P. beats Plains GP Holdings L.P. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Units. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as distillates, such as high- and low-sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils, and gases; crude oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil. It operates 24 main pipelines; crude gathering networks; 10 refined product terminals; 1 crude terminal; 8,300 track feet of rail storage; 7 locations with truck and/or rail racks; and tankages at 6 refining facility locations, as well as 5 refinery processing units. The company serves as the general partner of Holly Logistic Services, L.L.C. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. was founded in 2004 and is based in Dallas, Texas.