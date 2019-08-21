Hollow Brook Wealth Management Upped Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $604,372; Share Value Declined; Trigran Investments Decreased Stake in Purecycle (PCYO) as Share Value Rose

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Purecycle Corp (PCYO) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 45,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.47% . The hedge fund held 1.76M shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.36 million, down from 1.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Purecycle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.01M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.21. About 13,518 shares traded. Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) has risen 2.55% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCYO News: 23/04/2018 DJ Pure Cycle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCYO)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 11.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc bought 4,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 42,346 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92 million, up from 37,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $131.53. About 6.57 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36M and $583.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:ERII) by 268,501 shares to 3.11M shares, valued at $27.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) by 19,593 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.75 million shares, and has risen its stake in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Financial Services, North Carolina-based fund reported 9,010 shares. Amarillo Bankshares has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hallmark Cap Mngmt Incorporated invested in 2.38% or 156,409 shares. North Point Portfolio Managers Oh owns 2,683 shares. First Dallas accumulated 26,173 shares or 2.63% of the stock. 72,468 were reported by Appleton Prns Incorporated Ma. Family Firm holds 0.28% or 5,469 shares in its portfolio. 640 were reported by Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Communications. Shoker Counsel has invested 1.85% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Boyer Corporon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com owns 20,651 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk Corporation has invested 1.23% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Management Lp has 1.16% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 623,395 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.73% or 3.22M shares in its portfolio. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Llc Il reported 562,725 shares. Alabama-based Regions Corp has invested 0.75% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

