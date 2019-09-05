Hollow Brook Wealth Management Upped Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake; D L Carlson Investment Group Has Raised Its Masimo Corp. (MASI) Stake by $651,222; Market Value Rose

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Masimo Corp. (MASI) by 11.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc bought 4,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.23% . The institutional investor held 45,858 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34M, up from 41,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Masimo Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $153.59. About 32,331 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 62.41% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 07/05/2018 – Robeco Institutional Adds Worldpay, Exits Masimo: 13F; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q ADJ EPS 75C; 07/05/2018 – Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Exits Position in Masimo; 19/04/2018 – New Study Investigates the Utility of Masimo SpHb® in Post-operative Red Blood Cell (RBC) Transfusion Best Practices; 10/04/2018 – Masimo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – Masimo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Masimo O3® Regional Oximetry and SedLine® Brain Function Monitoring Power Two Investigations into Postoperative Delirium; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q EPS 82C; 14/05/2018 – New Study Investigates the Economic Impact and Utility of Continuous Noninvasive Hemoglobin Measurement with Masimo SpHb® in; 07/05/2018 – Masimo SET® Pulse Oximetry Helps Form Basis of Utah Senate Resolution on Postoperative Oxygen Saturation Home Monitoring for Patients Prescribed Opioids

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 11.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc bought 4,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 42,346 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92 million, up from 37,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $340.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $129.2. About 631,567 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Couple suing Johnson & Johnson over talcum powder wins $37M; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson has beefed up its vision portfolio over the past few years, and the effort appears to be paying off; 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardiance® in adults with chronic kidney disease; 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Biotech group Genmab aims to own bigger share of new drug pipeline; 14/05/2018 – J&J defends itself in trial over baby powder asbestos claims; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $81 BLN TO $81.8 BLN

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88M and $341.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,265 shares to 10,435 shares, valued at $2.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 3,801 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,129 shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold MASI shares while 111 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 42.26 million shares or 4.87% less from 44.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund has 101,786 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al reported 0.11% stake. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 8,881 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Com Ltd holds 0.94% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 5,800 shares. Massachusetts Financial Services Ma stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Morgan Stanley accumulated 0.01% or 247,551 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 13,700 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 14,045 were reported by Riverhead Capital Limited Liability Corp. Automobile Association has 72,284 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Intrust Natl Bank Na reported 3,493 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.07% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 33,215 shares. Trustmark Commercial Bank Department holds 375 shares. Prudential Incorporated owns 524,168 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 404,908 are owned by Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Limited. California Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.01% or 77,118 shares.

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $366.00 million and $92.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 91,927 shares to 237,066 shares, valued at $6.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,028 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) invested in 15,489 shares or 0.93% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, a New Mexico-based fund reported 223,643 shares. Cincinnati Casualty has invested 2.87% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Stephens Ar has 0.61% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Selway Asset holds 1.28% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 13,680 shares. Clough Capital Prtnrs Limited Partnership invested 0.54% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 39,729 shares. Lincluden Mngmt Ltd holds 49,374 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Investment Of Virginia Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.75% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 39,038 were accumulated by Bonness Entertainment. Lesa Sroufe & has 3,492 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. New York-based Shikiar Asset Management has invested 0.23% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sage Group Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Horizon Lc accumulated 49,373 shares. Bluemountain Management Limited Liability Com holds 92 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.