Hollow Brook Wealth Management Trimmed Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake by $310,180 as Share Value Rose; Martingale Asset Management LP Stake in Adobe (ADBE) Has Cut as Stock Value Rose

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 9.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 17,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 167,843 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.73M, down from 185,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $288.57. About 619,418 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 B; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE PREDICTS BOOST FROM LARGE GROWTH IN CREATIVE JOBS; 27/03/2018 – SMITH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 27/03/2018 – Acxiom Launches Digital Transformation Services and New Adobe Experience Cloud Services to Power Omnichannel Personalization; 15/05/2018 – Adobe Accelerates Experience Design Growth With Starter Plan for Adobe XD; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 6.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc sold 4,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 66,028 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29M, down from 70,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $63.33. About 2.34 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Declares Dividend of 57c; 31/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 17/05/2018 – GILEAD, CELGENE, NOVARTIS NAMED MULTIPLE TIMES IN FDA LIST; 18/05/2018 – EU warns of possible birth defect link to GSK’s HIV drug; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Backs FY Adj EPS $1.41-Adj EPS $1.51; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – IN 2018, CO’S PARTNER GILEAD TO COMPLETE RECRUITMENT OF REMAINING RA PHASE 3 STUDIES WITH FILGOTINIB; 18/05/2018 – FDA- PRELIM RESULTS FROM ONGOING STUDY FOUND WOMEN GETTING DOLUTEGRAVIR AT TIME OF BECOMING PREGNANT/EARLY IN FIRST TRIMESTER APPEAR AT HIGHER RISK FOR DEFECTS; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names John McHutchison Chief Scientific Officer; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 3rd Wk, Mavyret Declines: Hep-C; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers potentially acting to delay cheap generics

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 45.37 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Boston Private Wealth Lc has invested 0.47% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Blair William & Il has 1.28% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 785,195 shares. Optimum Inv Advsrs holds 2.4% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 27,398 shares. Kbc Gp Nv reported 229,574 shares. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.79% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Asset Mngmt Inc reported 32,152 shares stake. Icon Advisers Co owns 21,999 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel stated it has 0.05% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 37,129 were accumulated by Synovus. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) holds 4,879 shares. Westwood Hldgs Grp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Co Il has 22,126 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Washington Trust Bank & Trust accumulated 314 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 19,971 are owned by Strategy Asset Managers Lc. 2.05 million were accumulated by Charles Schwab Invest Management.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91B and $9.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 57,308 shares to 475,447 shares, valued at $83.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Materion Corp Com (NYSE:MTRN) by 21,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,403 shares, and has risen its stake in Bj’s Restaurant Inc (NASDAQ:BJRI).