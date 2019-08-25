Hollow Brook Wealth Management Trimmed Apple (AAPL) Position by $454,356; Bank Amer (Call) (BAC) Stake Has Boosted by Tiger Management Llc

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc sold 2,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 29,549 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61 million, down from 31,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $915.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88M shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – Analyst cuts profit forecasts for Apple due to ‘materially weaker’ iPhone demand; 17/04/2018 – APPLE PLANS TO INTEGRATE MAGAZINE APP TEXTURE INTO APPLE NEWS AND DEBUT ITS OWN PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION OFFERING – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 15/03/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS ON FRANCE’S POTENTIAL FINE ON TECH COMPANIES; 19/03/2018 – ‘The iPhone X didn’t sell well during the holiday season’: Apple suppliers talk about the company’s struggling sales; 22/03/2018 – Daring Fireball: Apple Redoubling Efforts on E-Books; 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm re-elects board of directors with tepid support; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Tech startup sues Apple over Apple Watch’s heart rate sensor; 29/03/2018 – WA State Auditor: Washington State Apple Commission Financial and Federal 3/29/2018 – 3/29/2018; 26/03/2018 – Apple Cobalt Supplier Seeking Ethical Supply With Industry Pilot

Tiger Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (BAC) by 417.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc bought 2.58M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 3.20M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.29M, up from 618,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $26.47. About 81.90M shares traded or 56.72% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 01/05/2018 – Lexicon Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CFO PAUL DONOFRIO SPEAKS ON CALL WITH REPORTERS; 14/05/2018 – American Air Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – The market is ‘right in the eye of the storm,’ and charts show dark clouds ahead: Bank of America; 14/05/2018 – Merck & Co Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 23/03/2018 – Bank of America to Pay $42 Million to Settle New York AG Probe in Electronic Trading; 23/03/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – BANK OF AMERICA ASSIGNED RIGHT TO PARTICIPATE IN SYNDICATE OF LENDERS PROVIDING FINANCING FOR RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER FOR SKY; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SPEAKS ON WEBCAST OF BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 30/05/2018 – MOYNIHAN: BOFA IS AVOIDING RISKY LOANS, SUCH AS SUBPRIME; 24/04/2018 – Investment News: Merrill Lynch fires Chicago star broker Bruce Lee

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bankshares Ag has 1.58% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Seven Post Office Limited Partnership holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,850 shares. Investec Asset Ltd has invested 1.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mutual Of America Mngmt Lc accumulated 693,958 shares or 1.92% of the stock. Sage Grp Inc Inc has 0.01% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 203 shares. Tb Alternative Assets holds 1.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 31,200 shares. Callahan Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 107,355 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt reported 0% stake. Hutchinson Ca owns 45,589 shares. Wealthquest Corp reported 13,973 shares. Axiom Intl Investors Limited Liability Co De has invested 0.65% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Victory Capital Mgmt has invested 0.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Churchill Management Corporation reported 65,869 shares stake. Security Comml Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has invested 3.09% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability has 191,227 shares.

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15M and $363.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) (NYSE:JPM) by 402,200 shares to 757,800 shares, valued at $76.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 7,797 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,601 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Florida-based Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.04% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Dana Advsrs reported 1.44% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Macquarie Group Ltd has 1.23M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Adirondack Tru stated it has 0.29% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). New England Private Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 29,269 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Baxter Bros owns 65,313 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Veritable Ltd Partnership reported 296,317 shares. Numerixs Invest Technology reported 1.75% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Ing Groep Nv holds 5.64% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 9.44 million shares. Annex Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Com owns 70,595 shares. Murphy Capital stated it has 66,131 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Cumberland has invested 0.71% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Gideon Cap Advisors Incorporated has 42,414 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Bailard Inc holds 0.19% or 111,879 shares. First Citizens Commercial Bank And holds 0.94% or 304,217 shares.