Hollow Brook Wealth Management Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) Upped as Market Value Rose; Cipher Capital LP Has Decreased Stake in Hill Rom Hldgs (HRC) by $944,160 as Valuation Declined

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 125.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc bought 39,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,311 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, up from 31,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $56.44. About 5.88 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality

Cipher Capital Lp decreased its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (HRC) by 19.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp sold 8,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 36,261 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84M, down from 45,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $105.58. About 57,605 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 9.93% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS NAMES WILLIAM G. DEMPSEY EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM RAISES QTRLY DIV; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Small Company HLS Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Kaman; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom’s Fiscal Second Quarter Financial Results Exceed Guidance; 07/05/2018 – Hill-Rom, Siemens Healthineers to Provide Comprehensive Diabetes Care for Primary Care Facilities; 26/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Showcases Surgical Leadership and New Safety Innovations at AORN 2018; 09/04/2018 – FDA: Hill-Rom, Inc.- Progressa Bed – AC-powered adjustable hospital bed; 14/05/2018 – Hill-Rom Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC HRC.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 3 TO 4 PCT

Analysts await Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. HRC’s profit will be $80.80 million for 21.81 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00M and $1.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Epr Pptys (NYSE:EPR) by 16,086 shares to 19,971 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 32,942 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,979 shares, and has risen its stake in Covanta Hldg Corp (NYSE:CVA).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $366.00 million and $92.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 6,264 shares to 59,471 shares, valued at $3.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,245 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).