Hollow Brook Wealth Management Raised Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake By $2.07 Million; Alliancebernstein Holding LP Has 1.08 Sentiment

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc increased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 125.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc acquired 39,065 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc holds 70,311 shares with $3.80M value, up from 31,246 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $232.25B valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $52.34. About 19.68 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor

Alliancebernstein Holding LP (AB) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 57 investment professionals started new or increased holdings, while 53 sold and reduced their holdings in Alliancebernstein Holding LP. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 14.34 million shares, down from 15.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Alliancebernstein Holding LP in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 40 Increased: 36 New Position: 21.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $2.70 billion. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It has a 11.99 P/E ratio. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, firms, and other business entities.

The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $28. About 230,990 shares traded or 6.51% up from the average. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) has declined 0.92% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AB News: 14/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 16/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 16/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 09/04/2018 – AB UNIT BERNSTEIN NAMES THOMPSON HEAD DIVERSE MARKETS STRATEGY; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 09/05/2018 – DowDuPont Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 24/05/2018 – Zebra Tech Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 02/05/2018 – AllianceBernstein Move to Nashville Adds to Music City’s Boom; 29/05/2018 – Juniper Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31

More notable recent AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AllianceBernstein goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “UBS Has Budweiser Hangover, Downgrades AB Inbev After Q2 Print – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AllianceBernstein in partnership for collective investment trusts – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “AB to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on July 25, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “AllianceBernstein, others back citywide program to grow Nashville’s talent pool – Nashville Business Journal” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co holds 6.94% of its portfolio in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. for 1.59 million shares. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp Nj owns 122,231 shares or 2.69% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. has 1.96% invested in the company for 63,090 shares. The Oklahoma-based Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc has invested 1.14% in the stock. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, a California-based fund reported 156,946 shares.

Analysts await AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 8.70% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.69 per share. AB’s profit will be $60.82 million for 11.11 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What the Acacia Acquisition Means for Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/07/2019: MTCH, PERI, CYBR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc decreased Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr stake by 69,080 shares to 65,946 valued at $3.18 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cedar Fair LP (NYSE:FUN) stake by 59,307 shares and now owns 44,108 shares. Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Group Inc Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 2,014 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Cap Mgmt Lp invested in 0.03% or 12,298 shares. Mufg Americas Corp invested in 1.36% or 877,871 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp owns 126,100 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Autus Asset Mgmt Ltd Company owns 8,847 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. The California-based Poplar Forest Ltd Com has invested 0.25% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Boltwood Cap Management holds 10,050 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Platinum Limited holds 0.05% or 35,700 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.6% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 2.26M shares. Artisan Prtnrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.16% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 1.47M shares. California-based Cheviot Value Management Limited Company has invested 0.13% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Brandywine Glob Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.76% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 9,834 were reported by New Vernon Invest Ltd Liability Co. Zwj Counsel holds 2.85% or 641,505 shares in its portfolio. Shayne And Com Llc invested 0.19% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).