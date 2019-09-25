Hollow Brook Wealth Management Position in Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) Lifted by $319,023 as Market Valuation Declined; Bright Rock Capital Management Holds Stake in Analog Devices (ADI)

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 88.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 17,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.92M, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $112.58. About 1.84 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility; 08/03/2018 Analog Devices Adds Innovative RADAR Technology For Industrial And Automotive Markets With Acquisition Of Symeo GmbH; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Analog Devices’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Positive; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 26.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc bought 35,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% . The institutional investor held 168,490 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.58M, up from 133,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $609.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.92. About 51,457 shares traded. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 16.34% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 08/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Group Lunch Scheduled By Maxim for May. 15

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00 million and $313.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Factset Research System Inc (NYSE:FDS) by 3,000 shares to 6,000 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 13,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,425 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Analog Devices -2% on downside outlook – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analog Devices (ADI) stock upgraded to buy – Nasdaq” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ADI Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold ADI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 315.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 324.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Salem Cap Mngmt has 0.4% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 6,450 shares. The Missouri-based Buckingham Asset Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Coldstream Management has invested 0.27% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Mufg Americas Corporation reported 223,530 shares. Cipher Ltd Partnership accumulated 80,561 shares. Norinchukin Bancshares The accumulated 53,972 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Stock Yards Natl Bank Trust reported 106,046 shares. Moreover, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc has 2.76% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Dearborn Partners Ltd Liability has 82,365 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Sterling Capital Mgmt Llc reported 1.09% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability stated it has 0.04% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Morgan Stanley invested 0.05% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). King Luther Mngmt Corp has 4,575 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 905,060 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 4,459 were accumulated by Moors And Cabot.