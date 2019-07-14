Hollow Brook Wealth Management Lowered Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position; Saga plc (LON:SAGA) Covered By 0 Bulls

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 6.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc sold 3,245 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc holds 50,245 shares with $5.93M value, down from 53,490 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 18.94 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS $0.95 AND INCREASED 36%; 18/04/2018 – CAFC: RANIERE v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1400 – 2018-04-18; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package; 30/03/2018 – Microsoft reshuffles Windows engineering team as part of push into cloud computing; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft is launching an adjustable Xbox controller for disabled gamers; 17/04/2018 – Secure Channels Inc. to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 19/03/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Joins Group Working To ‘Cure’ Open-Source Licensing Issues (zdnet.com); 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 10/04/2018 – lteris Named Finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft plans to open its first Middle East data centers as it steps up cloud challenge to Amazon

Among 2 analysts covering Saga (LON:SAGA), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Saga had 17 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 27 the stock rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Buy”. The stock of Saga plc (LON:SAGA) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by JP Morgan. The stock of Saga plc (LON:SAGA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Peel Hunt. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, January 16 by Peel Hunt. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Underweight”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, January 17 by JP Morgan. UBS downgraded the shares of SAGA in report on Monday, April 8 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Saga plc (LON:SAGA) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Monday, July 8. The company was downgraded on Friday, March 8 by JP Morgan. The stock of Saga plc (LON:SAGA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 17 by UBS. See Saga plc (LON:SAGA) latest ratings:

08/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 65.00 New Target: GBX 39.00 Unchanged

20/06/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 80.00 New Target: GBX 60.00 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 110.00 Maintain

13/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 65.00 Maintain

13/06/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Under Review Under Review

11/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 110.00 Maintain

25/04/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 180.00 New Target: GBX 110.00 Maintain

24/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 80.00 Upgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 120.00 New Target: GBX 80.00 Maintain

08/04/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 150.00 New Target: GBX 65.00 Downgrade

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Among 14 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Microsoft had 22 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, April 25. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13100 target in Thursday, April 25 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. UBS maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, June 25. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Friday, July 12. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight”. Barclays Capital maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity. 267,466 Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares with value of $28.35 million were sold by Nadella Satya.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bragg Advsrs Incorporated invested 2.32% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Asset One Co Limited reported 3.89 million shares. Blue Chip accumulated 134,899 shares. 3,266 are held by Asset Management Grp Incorporated. Conestoga Lc owns 4,979 shares. Fred Alger owns 14.24 million shares. Griffin Asset Management accumulated 113,051 shares. Armstrong Henry H Assocs invested in 18.54% or 1.02 million shares. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 16,934 shares stake. Round Table Service Limited Company reported 0.32% stake. Barclays Plc accumulated 0.97% or 11.97 million shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 101.48 million shares. First In holds 24,461 shares. Stephens Investment Management Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,561 shares. 224,018 were reported by Klingenstein Fields Co.

The stock increased 3.77% or GBX 1.54 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 42.44. About 6.60 million shares traded. Saga plc (LON:SAGA) has 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Saga plc provides insurance, travel, personal finance, and healthcare services and products in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 491.56 million GBP. The firm operates through three divisions: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. It currently has negative earnings. It offers car, caravan, motorhome, breakdown cover, home, landlord, holiday home, home emergency, pet, travel, boat, health, personal accident, and life insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.