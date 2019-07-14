Hollow Brook Wealth Management Lowered Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Position by $310,180; Stock Price Declined; Continental Advisors Position in Citigroup (Call) (C) Lowered by $6.62 Million as Valuation Rose

Continental Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (Call) (C) by 54.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc sold 106,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 88,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49M, down from 195,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $71.77. About 15.08 million shares traded or 14.35% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 15/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFFS 2.80 PCT IN APRIL VS 2.78 PCT IN MARCH – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Fixed Income Markets Rev $3.42B; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup Is Said to Add JPMorgan’s Jeong for Equity Derivatives; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup Announces Redemption of Series E Preferred Stk; 16/05/2018 – GHANA SETS UP BODY TO OVERSEE OPEN BID FOR OIL BLOCS: CITI FM; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS MERCK’S COMPELLING NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER DATASETS WILL LEAD TO ITS NEAR/MIDTERM DOMINANCE OF NSCLC INDICATION; 05/04/2018 – AUSNUTRIA SAYS CITI AGRI FUND TO HOLD 25.18% AFTER DEALS; 13/03/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS TRUSCOTT TO START IN APRIL: INTERNAL MEMO; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Citigroup wants retail clients to restrict gun sales; 07/05/2018 – Citigroup Could ‘Easily’ Return $50B to Shareholders in Next Two Years — Letter

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 6.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc sold 4,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 66,028 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29 million, down from 70,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $66.26. About 4.03 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 3rd Wk, Mavyret Declines: Hep-C; 05/03/2018 – VIIV HEALTHCARE REPORTS POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREA; 13/03/2018 – QUEBEC EXPANDS PATIENT ACCESS TO CHRONIC HEPATITIS C THERAPIES; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q REV. $5.1B, EST. $5.40B; 08/05/2018 – The (new) top 10 pharma companies by 2017 revenue — adds Takeda/$SHPG plus $GILD; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences’ Norbert Bischofberger, PhD, to Step Down; John McHutchison, MD, Appointed Chief Scientific Officer and Andrew; 06/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 05/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data; 30/04/2018 – Gilead and Verily Announce Scientific Collaboration on Immunological and Molecular Drivers of Inflammatory Diseases; 06/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Altfest L J And Company Inc reported 10,203 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Prospector Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co reported 1.16% stake. Pggm Invests reported 1.30 million shares stake. Cambridge Trust reported 4,153 shares. Jump Trading Limited holds 0.19% or 9,704 shares in its portfolio. James Investment invested in 81 shares or 0% of the stock. Diversified Tru holds 56,511 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Horseman Cap Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.43% or 20,000 shares. Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 11,785 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Milestone Grp Inc holds 5,247 shares. Quaker Capital Invs Limited Liability owns 278,555 shares. Oarsman Cap stated it has 63,883 shares. Everence Mgmt Incorporated reported 47,146 shares. Gladius Cap Management Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00M and $215.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (NYSE:BKD) by 260,366 shares to 320,366 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 27,438 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,438 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (Put) (FDN).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. 7,000 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares with value of $442,708 were sold by Whitaker Michael.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 EPS, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.25B for 9.75 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.67 EPS, down 4.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.75 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.12 billion for 9.92 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.