Hollow Brook Wealth Management Increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $604,372; Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Increased Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $3.64 Million; Shares Rose

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 10.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa bought 2,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,197 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.53 million, up from 20,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Tuesday approved the Amazon.com subsidiary’s Sept. 2014 filing for a patent that can correlate different data streams and sell the combined feed in a marketplace; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 23/04/2018 – Amazon is reportedly building personal robots that will roll out next year; 14/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage The company says it is merely formalizing a practice that was already in place; 01/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: Amazon is planning more Whole Foods benefits for its Prime members, sources tell CNBC; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first; 24/05/2018 – CEO says Crowdstrike’s security platform could someday attract Amazon, Google; 01/04/2018 – SANDERS: SHOULD LOOK AT AMAZON’S LEVEL OF POWER AND INFLUENCE; 10/05/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Halt Google Shopping Ads as Rivalry Heats Up; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Closes in on Title of Largest U.S. Company

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 11.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc bought 4,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,346 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92 million, up from 37,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $356.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $5.81 during the last trading session, reaching $134.3. About 17.54 million shares traded or 148.51% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – J&J – TRANSACTION WAS CONTEMPLATED IN COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON JANUARY 23, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin slams state AG’s lawsuit against J&J: ‘These are political moves’; 03/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 11/04/2018 – J&J: One-of-a-Kind Contact Lens Corrects Vision and Adapts to Changing Light Conditions; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN – PHASE 1B/2, OPEN-LABEL, STUDY WILL EVALUATE SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF JNJ-68284528 IN ADULTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct; 24/04/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN TORONTO; 12/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen: INVOKANA Showed Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE MEDICAL DEVICES SALES $6,767 MLN VS $6,293 MLN REPORTED LAST YR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $366.00 million and $92.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 91,927 shares to 237,066 shares, valued at $6.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 6,264 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,471 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $585.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 17,900 shares to 25,443 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,536 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

