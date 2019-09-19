Hollow Brook Wealth Management Holds Position in Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS); Cambiar Investors Holding In Asml Holding N V (ASML) Was Has Raised

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 26.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc bought 35,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% . The institutional investor held 168,490 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.58 million, up from 133,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $596.85M market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.69. About 9,341 shares traded. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 16.34% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500.

Cambiar Investors Llc increased its stake in Asml Holding N V (ASML) by 27.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc bought 127,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The institutional investor held 598,760 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $124.50 million, up from 471,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Asml Holding N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $251.13. About 88,820 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 13/03/2018 – ASML Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Berenberg for Mar. 20; 13/04/2018 – Apple Clouds ASML Earnings Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – ASML Sees 2018 Trading in Line With Views; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS – PROPOSED A DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.4 PER SHARE; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Improved Operating Risk Profile; 23/03/2018 – Netherlands AEX Falls 1.7% to 519.29; ASML Leads Decline; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO HAVE PRODUCTION CAPACITY FOR AT LEAST 30 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2019; 16/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-Sweden’s Atlas Copco sees strong vacuum growth in 2018 as boom continues; 16/05/2018 – ATLAS COPCO ATCOa.ST VACUUM TECHNIQUE HEAD SAYS CONFIDENT OF DOUBLE-DIGIT ORGANIC ORDER GROWTH FOR VACUUM UNIT IN 2018; 20/03/2018 – Henderson Pan Europe Adds ASML, Exits Imperial Brands

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42 billion and $3.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS) by 5,207 shares to 39,660 shares, valued at $2.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 67,609 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 432,531 shares, and cut its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK).

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $366.00 million and $110.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 7,217 shares to 25,634 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

