Hollow Brook Wealth Management Holding In Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Was Has Lifted; Focused Investors Has Raised Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Focused Investors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 969,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.15 million, up from 965,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $107.72. About 11.24M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/05/2018 – SHELL RDSb.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 3000P FROM 2950P; 09/05/2018 – GENMAB GEN.CO : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO DKK 1250 FROM DKK 1215; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Abiomed, Exits Comcast; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Trading Revenue Gains, Driven by Equities: TOPLive; 15/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – AVALARA INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 13/04/2018 – “It was a fantastic quarter” for J.P. Morgan, says Cramer, host of CNBC’s “Mad Money.”; 17/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN EXPANDS BETA STRATEGIES TEAM WITH HIRE OF LOWE; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 27/04/2018 – Mimecast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 11.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc bought 4,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 42,346 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92M, up from 37,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 4.80 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Pharma fuels Johnson & Johnson’s first-quarter earnings beat; 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J says average prices paid for its drugs declined; feds will use false claims to crack down on opioid abuse; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN SAYS PLANNED START OF PHASE 1B/2 STUDY FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on May 31; 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product; 10/03/2018 – J&J SAYS AFIB DIAGNOSED IN 6.3% OF PATIENTS VS 2.3% IN CONTROL; 23/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Latest; Google’s GDPR Plans; J&J Creates New Creative Agency Structure; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bryn Mawr Trust reported 1.76% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). S&Co reported 23,962 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd owns 34,050 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Maltese Mgmt Limited Com holds 128,100 shares. Cypress Asset Tx, Texas-based fund reported 85,865 shares. Park Avenue Securities Limited Com holds 0.2% or 34,163 shares in its portfolio. 476,516 were reported by Personal Capital. Advisory Ntwk Lc owns 0.44% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 61,653 shares. 5,465 are held by Cidel Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Appleton Prtnrs Incorporated Ma invested in 2.21% or 165,056 shares. Reik & Limited Liability Corp owns 2,722 shares. Barrett Asset Ltd Llc stated it has 2.67% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 99,598 were accumulated by Murphy Cap Mgmt. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com has 1.02% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Rech And Communications stated it has 3,875 shares.

Focused Investors Llc, which manages about $2.82B and $2.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 35,800 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $155.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corporatio (NYSE:UTX) by 28,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 821,900 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp. (NYSE:MCD).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Limited Liability Co reported 231,698 shares. Gyroscope Capital Management Gru Lc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2,787 shares. Greatmark Inv Partners invested in 73,079 shares or 3.22% of the stock. Buckhead Capital Mngmt Limited Com invested 3.37% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Dallas Securities stated it has 2.63% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Edgewood Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The California-based Spectrum Asset Mgmt (Nb Ca) has invested 1.21% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Schwartz Inv Counsel Incorporated accumulated 0.04% or 5,400 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 3.64 million shares. Pinnacle Assocs Limited has 0.67% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 212,682 shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar reported 33,419 shares. Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 75,471 shares. Lincoln Natl accumulated 33,375 shares or 0.19% of the stock. American Century holds 6.33 million shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Calamos Wealth Management Lc reported 33,388 shares.

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $366.00M and $92.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,404 shares to 29,549 shares, valued at $5.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,245 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.