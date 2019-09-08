Hollow Brook Wealth Management Holding in Cedar Fair LP (FUN) Has Decreased as Stock Declined; Delphi Management Position In Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Was Increased

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Cedar Fair LP (FUN) by 57.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc sold 59,307 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.81% . The institutional investor held 44,108 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, down from 103,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Cedar Fair LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $57.3. About 160,823 shares traded. Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has declined 12.44% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical FUN News: 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Cash Distribution of $0.89/LP Unit; 23/03/2018 – Kings Dominion Debuts New “Hybrid” Roller Coaster Twisted Timbers; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Dividend of $0.89; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Rev $55M; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cedar Fair, American Public Education, Cadiz, National Rese; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cedar Fair LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUN); 20/03/2018 – Carowinds Introduces Camp Snoopy and Non-Stop Family Fun; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Point Opens “With a Vengeance” This Saturday; 14/03/2018 Cedar Fair Completes Credit Agreement Amendment; Reduces Borrowing Costs; 02/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Cedar Fair Entertainment Company/

Delphi Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 187.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc bought 20,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 30,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.47M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video); 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization

Analysts await Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 earnings per share, down 7.98% or $0.30 from last year’s $3.76 per share. FUN’s profit will be $191.05M for 4.14 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Cedar Fair, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 211.71% EPS growth.

Delphi Management Inc, which manages about $966.00 million and $107.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp. Of America (NYSE:LH) by 2,499 shares to 10,080 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 25,327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,673 shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN).