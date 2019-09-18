Hollow Brook Wealth Management Has Upped Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) Holding by $319,023; As Kimberly Clark (KMB) Stock Rose, Shareholder Loudon Investment Management Has Lifted Position

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 81.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 4,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 10,175 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36M, up from 5,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $131.92. About 1.84M shares traded or 6.74% up from the average. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Kimberly-Clark to $19.4M From $350M; 02/04/2018 – HALYARD HEALTH INC – ON MARCH 30, COURT GRANTED CO’S MOTION TO DISMISS, WITHOUT LEAVE TO AMEND, PUTATIVE CLASS ACTION FILED ON JUNE 28, 2016; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Adj EPS $1.71; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Kim Underhill, Pres of Kimberly-Clark Professional, Named Group Pres Kimberly-Clark N Amer; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Program Will Generate Annual Pre-Tax Cost Savings of $500M-$550M by End of 2021; 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Expand Production at its North Carolina Nonwovens Plant; 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – ESTIMATED INVESTMENT OF MORE THAN $100 MLN IN FACILITY; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Facilities; 16/04/2018 – USW Calls on Wisconsin Senate to Vote on Kimberly-Clark Plan

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 26.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc bought 35,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% . The institutional investor held 168,490 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.58M, up from 133,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $566.14 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.14. About 93,583 shares traded. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 16.34% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 09/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. Preliminary Results For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56M and $117.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 7,955 shares to 45,220 shares, valued at $2.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 7,462 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,078 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold KMB shares while 405 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 238.43 million shares or 0.27% less from 239.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grandfield & Dodd Limited Liability Company holds 8,263 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Dana Inv Advsrs Inc has invested 1.46% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Milestone Grp Inc accumulated 0.04% or 2,207 shares. Counsel Incorporated owns 12,779 shares. Moreover, 1St Source Comml Bank has 0.26% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 23,632 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Llc invested in 6,415 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 2,628 were reported by Mckinley Carter Wealth Services. Oppenheimer Asset Inc invested in 94,976 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Regal Investment Advsr Llc holds 0.38% or 14,532 shares. Janney Cap Ltd Llc holds 114,983 shares. Cullinan Associates Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). California State Teachers Retirement has 570,141 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Great Lakes Ltd invested in 0.17% or 58,616 shares. Papp L Roy Associates holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 4,670 shares. Berkshire Asset Limited Co Pa holds 1.19% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 107,688 shares.

