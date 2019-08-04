Hollow Brook Wealth Management Has Upped Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position by $2.07 Million; Tecogen New (TGEN) Shareholder Bard Associates Raised Position

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 125.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc bought 39,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 70,311 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, up from 31,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 29.02M shares traded or 34.91% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video); 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer; 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir; 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND; 01/05/2018 – Trollope joined Cisco in 2012 and has been a senior vice president and general manager of the company’s collaboration technology group; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr

Bard Associates Inc increased its stake in Tecogen Inc New (TGEN) by 28.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bard Associates Inc bought 162,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.41% . The institutional investor held 731,850 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, up from 569,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bard Associates Inc who had been investing in Tecogen Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.24 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.19. About 1,668 shares traded. Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) has declined 4.65% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TGEN News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Tecogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGEN); 15/05/2018 – Tecogen 1Q Rev $10.2M; 23/05/2018 – Massachusetts Indoor Growing Company Orders Both Tecochill Chillers and Inverde e+ Cogeneration Equipment for its High-Tech Gre; 30/03/2018 – TECOGEN INC SAYS PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOLLOWS MUTUAL AGREEMENT OF PARTIES TO TERMINATE JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN COMPANY AND TEDOM; 10/04/2018 – Tecogen to Present Paper at SAE World Congress; 21/03/2018 – Tecogen 4Q EPS 1c; 21/03/2018 – Tecogen 4Q Rev $10.3M; 08/05/2018 – Tecogen Secures Revolving Line of Credit for up to $10 Million; 15/05/2018 – Tecogen 1Q EPS 0c; 08/05/2018 – TECOGEN INC – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH WEBSTER BUSINESS CREDIT CORPORATION FOR A SECURED REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.77, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold TGEN shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 4.01 million shares or 32.81% more from 3.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp has 0% invested in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) for 424,219 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 101 shares or 0% of the stock. The Illinois-based Bard Assoc has invested 1.47% in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN). Parsons Mngmt Ri owns 34,967 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 0% or 11,344 shares. Essex Inv Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN). Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 617,782 shares. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 23,000 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Co accumulated 0.01% or 18,725 shares. Tower Rech Limited (Trc) reported 0% in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN). Horrell Capital Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN). Gamco Et Al reported 0% of its portfolio in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN). Wellington Management Gp Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 709,704 shares. Blackrock has 0% invested in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) for 51,149 shares. Herald Investment Limited reported 321,078 shares stake.

More notable recent Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Tecogen Provides Microgrid System to New Massachusetts School – GlobeNewswire” on September 26, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Tecogen Announces Six Chillers Sold for Indoor Growing – GlobeNewswire” published on December 13, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Genetic Technologies and The Translational Genomics Research Institute of Phoenix, Arizona Sign Memorandum of Understanding – GlobeNewswire” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Tecogen Continues to Build Momentum with Mechanical CHP in Indoor Growing – GlobeNewswire” published on August 30, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tecogen Continues Strong Sales into Indoor Cannabis Industry – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management Inc invested in 3.72 million shares or 0.28% of the stock. Schroder Invest Group invested in 12.41M shares or 1.09% of the stock. Cs Mckee LP reported 630,540 shares. Schaper Benz & Wise Inv Counsel Wi reported 485,964 shares. Moreover, Delphi Mngmt Inc Ma has 1.54% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 30,800 shares. Weatherstone Cap Mgmt invested in 0.43% or 7,502 shares. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa has invested 1.61% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 6,881 were reported by Torch Wealth Management Lc. Parsec Fincl Mgmt Inc owns 724,522 shares for 2.49% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life The holds 8.20 million shares. Moreover, Ima Wealth has 1.44% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 68,765 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Co stated it has 0.03% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wunderlich Capital Managemnt, Tennessee-based fund reported 40,871 shares. Hayek Kallen Invest Mgmt, Alabama-based fund reported 20,854 shares.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Cisco, Home Depot, Merck, Humana and Public Service Enterprise – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Another Dot-Bomb in Cisco Stock? – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2019: CUI, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Stock Reports for Cisco, Home Depot & Merck – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: BCE, Vonage, CACI International, Cisco Systems and Ciena – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.