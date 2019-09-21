Hollow Brook Wealth Management Has Trimmed Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) as Shares Declined; R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management Increased Mylan N V (MYL) Position by $28.56 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 21.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc sold 7,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 25,634 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96M, down from 32,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $304.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $72.08. About 16.86M shares traded or 53.98% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Improve Energy Efficiency in Refining, Chemical Manufacturing; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Sees 2025 Downstream Margins Increasing by 20%; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Operating Cash Flow $8.519T; 17/04/2018 – Colorado Exxon Suit Shows Climate Concerns Not Unique to Coasts; 15/04/2018 – Papua New Guinea LNG project resumes exports – data; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SVP MARK ALBERS TO RETIRE; 14/03/2018 – VITOL DEVELOPING LNG IMPORT PROJECT IN BANGLADESH; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO: HIGHER OUTPUT IS OUTCOME OF INVESTMENT PLAN NOT GOAL; 17/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL RESOURCES, EXXONMOBIL CANADA INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS; 27/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS ‘BUYBACKS REMAIN ON THE TABLE’

R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 94,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80 billion, up from 93,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.83B market cap company. It closed at $21 lastly. It is down 42.99% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 To Mylan’s Offering; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN NV – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES OF $2.68 BLN, DOWN 1% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 13/04/2018 – MYLAN IS SAID IN TALKS TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S UNIT: RTRS; 23/03/2018 – Mylan’s Prasugrel Mylan Gets Generic Recommendation in Europe; 11/04/2018 – Investor Day Highlights Durability of Mylan’s Global Platform; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS INFORMED FDA A FEW MONTHS AGO THAT IT HAD INTERMITTENT EPIPEN SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS FROM PFIZER; 25/04/2018 – MYLAN REPORTS LAUNCH OF GENERIC ORAL CONTRACEPTIVE YAZ; 09/05/2018 – FDA says manufacturing delays are constraining EpiPen supply; 07/05/2018 – FDA APPROVED MYLAN ANDA FOR PANTOPRAZOLE SODIUM; 20/03/2018 – Mylan Adds to Growing Oncology Portfolio with Launch of Generic Mutamycin® Injection

R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management, which manages about $144.73 million and $122.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 300 shares to 26,850 shares, valued at $2.26 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 4,494 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,192 shares, and cut its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.80 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bruce & Co Inc accumulated 5,184 shares. 190,179 were accumulated by Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Liability Corp. Willis Inv Counsel reported 367,067 shares. 269,153 were reported by Everett Harris & Ca. Iberiabank invested in 1.27% or 150,924 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has 0.76% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Leuthold Group Ltd Com holds 0.06% or 6,291 shares in its portfolio. Agf Investments stated it has 750,739 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Weik stated it has 19,828 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Ccm Advisers Lc has 0.04% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 2,896 shares. Wealthquest has 0.39% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 13,305 shares. Choate Invest Advsr owns 128,260 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Magnetar Lc reported 22,918 shares. Maryland Cap Management has 102,718 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 61,050 shares.

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $366.00 million and $110.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) by 35,447 shares to 168,490 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.