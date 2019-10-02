Hollow Brook Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $548,492 as Stock Value Declined; Servicenow (NOW) Holder Miura Global Management Has Trimmed Its Stake

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 21.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc sold 7,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 25,634 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96 million, down from 32,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $67.21. About 6.97 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WANT TO ‘COOL DOWN’ WATERS IN EAST MED, NOT ‘WARM THEM UP’- MINISTER; 13/04/2018 – MA AG: COURT ORDERS EXXON TO TURN OVER DOCUMENTS IN PROBE; 21/05/2018 – UNITED STEELWORKERS INTERNATIONAL UNION SAYS URGES EXXONMOBIL SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL ON LOBBYING REPORT – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil buys LNG to chill quake-hit Papua New Guinea project – traders; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – NOW HAS INTERESTS IN 24 BLOCKS OFFSHORE BRAZIL; 30/04/2018 – Former Exxon executive calls on oil industry to clean up its climate act; 21/03/2018 – Exxon still assessing damage to Papua New Guinea natural gas facilities; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT WILL CUT GAS PRODUCTION AT GRONINGEN TO 12 BCM BY OCTOBER 2022 -STATEMENT; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Downstream Net $319M; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Oil-Equivalent Production Down 6%, Adjusted Output Down 3%

Miura Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miura Global Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.32 million, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miura Global Management Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $246.1. About 1.12M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 01/05/2018 – Biomedical Depot and Imaging Repair Service Now Available from Parts; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc; 08/05/2018 – Employee Experience: New Way to Win the War for Talent; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, Al Workforce Solution; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL; 15/05/2018 – 3CLogic Wins ServiceNow Knowledge18 CreatorCon Hackathon; 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 18.46 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital owns 9.48 million shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.36% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Godshalk Welsh Capital Mngmt holds 0.49% or 6,972 shares in its portfolio. Agf America owns 38,029 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 1.91M shares. Wall Street Access Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.61% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Page Arthur B owns 6,365 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Van Strum & Towne Inc has 34,539 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mgmt reported 1.4% stake. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Com holds 13,845 shares. 25,634 were accumulated by Hollow Brook Wealth Lc. Hourglass Capital Llc has invested 2.2% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Culbertson A N And holds 58,703 shares. Parametric Port Associates Llc reported 0.77% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Marietta Prns Ltd Liability holds 57,986 shares or 1.46% of its portfolio.

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $366.00 million and $110.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraneshares Tr (KWEB) by 24,865 shares to 55,382 shares, valued at $2.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Texas oil refineries cut rates after storm – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Biggest oil firms risk wasting $2.2T in ‘low-carbon world,’ report says – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil Has A Strong Growth Plan – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon: Stay Away From This Oil Major – Seeking Alpha” published on May 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil Stock Might Be a Surprise Pick During a Recession – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $33.75M for 341.81 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7,545 were accumulated by Central Asset Investments & Mngmt Hldg (Hk) Limited. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership owns 1,888 shares. Daiwa Secs, a Japan-based fund reported 8,839 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd owns 0.02% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1,863 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk reported 0.14% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 504,584 were accumulated by Frontier Cap. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.18% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 68,540 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 60,926 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 303,069 shares. Ent Serv has invested 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Crestwood Advsr Limited Liability reported 11,705 shares. Lincoln National invested in 2,295 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Commerce Ltd Co reported 350 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Com (Trc) invested in 3,707 shares. 1,193 were accumulated by Benjamin F Edwards &.

Miura Global Management Llc, which manages about $2.90 billion and $617.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 15,000 shares to 185,000 shares, valued at $35.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “ServiceNow to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on October 23 – Business Wire” on October 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Slack Stock Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ServiceNow: Right Moves, Wrong Price – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Put AAR (NYSE:AIR) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.