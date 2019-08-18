Hollow Brook Wealth Management Has Raised Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $604,372 as Stock Value Declined; Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Stock Declined While Anchor Bolt Capital LP Has Trimmed Its Position

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 11.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc bought 4,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 42,346 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92 million, up from 37,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 5.86M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS TO RECORD PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.9 TO $2.3 BLN, WHICH WILL BE TREATED AS A SPECIAL ITEM; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Discussions on Specific Future Actions Ongoing; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 11/05/2018 – Risperdal Consta (Johnson & Johnson): Global Drug Overview & Outlook 2017/2018-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 138,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 1.99M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.89M, down from 2.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $16.47. About 4.48 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 28/03/2018 – Cog, SlEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 27/04/2018 – CABOT SAYS NEGATIVE GAS OUTLOOK PUSHED MORE SHARE REPURCHASES; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – REAFFIRMED TOTAL 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PCT (18 TO 23 PERCENT ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS); 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 29.17% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $129.70M for 13.28 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.43% negative EPS growth.

