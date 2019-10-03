Hollow Brook Wealth Management Has Raised Its Position in Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) by $319,023 as Share Price Declined; As Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) Market Value Rose, Holder Loomis Sayles & Company LP Lifted Its Holding

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 26.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc bought 35,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% . The institutional investor held 168,490 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.58M, up from 133,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $562.23M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $10.07. About 83,504 shares traded. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 16.34% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $76.7M; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 05/03/2018 Navigator Holdings Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Financial Year 2017 Results; 24/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $77.8 MLN VS $77.3 MLN; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD – MAINTAINED STRONG FLEET UTILIZATION OF 91.7% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD NVGS.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.01; 08/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Group Lunch Scheduled By Maxim for May. 15; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 3c

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP bought 6,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% . The institutional investor held 66,892 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.54M, up from 60,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $124.36. About 263,819 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) to Treat Cataplexy and Excessive; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals to settle U.S. probe for $57 million; 01/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITS SNDA FOR XYREM® (SODIUM OXYBATE); 19/03/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS $2.98; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $6.60-$7.70; 08/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.98, EST. $2.72; 10/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 15/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $366.00 million and $110.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 7,217 shares to 25,634 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.49 in 2019Q1.

