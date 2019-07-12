Hollow Brook Wealth Management Has Raised Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake by $2.07 Million; Share Value Rose; Nova Measuring Instruments L Com (NVMI) Holder Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Cut Stake as Share Value Rose

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 125.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc bought 39,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,311 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, up from 31,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $57.85. About 2.45 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments L Com (NVMI) by 22.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold 197,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 681,517 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.16 million, down from 879,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Nova Measuring Instruments L Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $705.81 million market cap company. It closed at $25.11 lastly. It is down 4.43% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NVMI News: 31/05/2018 – NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD NVMI.TA – A MAJOR MEMORY CUSTOMER IN ASIA RECENTLY PLACED MULTIPLE ORDERS FOR ITS NEWEST X-RAY METROLOGY SOLUTION; 10/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Nova Measuring Instruments, Flex, Financial Engines, Mitel; 02/05/2018 – Nova 1Q Rev $62.6M; 02/05/2018 – Nova 1Q Adj EPS $0.54; 17/05/2018 – Nova to Host Analyst & Investor Day on June 14 in New York City; 02/05/2018 – Nova 1Q EPS $0.49; 10/04/2018 – Nova Measuring Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Nova Measuring Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for GDS HOLDINGS, Nova Measuring Instruments, Magic Software Enterprises, Epizyme, United C; 02/05/2018 – Nova Sees 2Q Rev $57M-$63M

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amdocs Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:DOX) by 737,705 shares to 1.09 million shares, valued at $59.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amplify Etf Tr Onlin Retl Etf by 350,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 600,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com (NYSE:PANW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold NVMI shares while 13 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 10.40 million shares or 10.55% more from 9.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 142,269 are owned by Jane Street Group Inc Lc. Ftb Advsr holds 0% or 13 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd reported 0.05% in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI). Vanguard Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) for 698,267 shares. Alphaone Inv Svcs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,330 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Seizert Cap Prtnrs Ltd Llc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI). Arrowstreet Cap Lp owns 0.01% invested in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) for 93,636 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 10,074 shares. Campbell & Co Invest Adviser Ltd Company has 12,270 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Prelude Management Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI). Smith Asset Mgmt Group LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI). Glenmede Trust Communications Na accumulated 50 shares. 63,342 are held by Deutsche National Bank Ag. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI). Qs Investors Ltd Com owns 0.02% invested in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) for 58,493 shares.

Analysts await Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 46.51% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.43 per share. NVMI’s profit will be $6.46 million for 27.29 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.13% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $366.00 million and $92.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,404 shares to 29,549 shares, valued at $5.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,028 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 51,479 shares. Jacobs & Co Ca holds 2.1% or 228,583 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Management has 0.28% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Benedict Financial Advsrs stated it has 141,935 shares. Holt Cap Advisors Lc Dba Holt Cap Ptnrs Lp holds 30,370 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Kbc Gru Nv stated it has 3.07 million shares. Credit Agricole S A owns 609,115 shares. Foyston Gordon And Payne owns 451,957 shares. Ashfield Partners Limited Liability Co invested in 276,391 shares or 1.64% of the stock. 17,797 were reported by Cap Counsel Limited Liability Corporation New York. Forte Ltd Co Adv holds 2.19% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 112,406 shares. Focused Wealth Inc holds 18,556 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. 161,756 were accumulated by Fdx Incorporated. Neumann Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.64% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Markel Corporation reported 0.31% stake.