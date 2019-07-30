Hollow Brook Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $454,356; Marshall & Sullivan Trimmed Fiserv (FISV) Position by $599,896; Share Value Rose

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc sold 2,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,549 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61M, down from 31,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $964.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $209.68. About 21.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – Apple hit by fears of smartphones slowdown; 04/04/2018 – Apple is developing gesture control and curved screens for iPhones, Bloomberg reports. via @cnbctech; 30/05/2018 – Engadget: Apple Music sets up publishing division as it chases down Spotify; 23/03/2018 – APPLE’S TIM COOK CALLS FOR CALM HEADS ON CHINA, U.S. TRADE; 26/05/2018 – NYU @profGalloway answers listener questions about The Four – Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon – on Too Embarrassed to Ask: transcript; 17/05/2018 – WBTV News: #BREAKING: NC lawmakers propose business incentive changes as Apple considers major investment in Catawba County »; 23/05/2018 – Apple signs deal with Volkswagen for driverless cars; 29/03/2018 – Ex-Microsoft manager lands Responsible Cobalt Initiative role; 16/04/2018 – Method Communications Promotes Carolyn Guss to General Manager, San Francisco; 20/04/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. signs exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Global Nutraceuticals for patented Agathos-Act

Marshall & Sullivan Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 10.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold 6,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,922 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94 million, down from 62,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.07B market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $104.64. About 41.15M shares traded or 822.46% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M; 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q EPS $1.00; 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV); 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of lRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Puzo Michael J has 3.71% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 50,137 shares. Axa invested in 2.02% or 2.72M shares. Rockshelter Cap Management Ltd Liability owns 44,915 shares or 2.96% of their US portfolio. Whalerock Point Prns Limited Liability Com has 4.9% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 24,904 are owned by Perkins Coie Tru. First Long Island Investors Ltd owns 63,870 shares for 1.57% of their portfolio. Camarda Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.73% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nuwave Mngmt Lc owns 20 shares. Smithbridge Asset Inc De has 4.12% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Allen Investment Management Lc stated it has 19,756 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp reported 119,394 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Confluence Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 1,822 shares. Lafayette Invs reported 18,571 shares or 1.3% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 6.41M shares for 1.99% of their portfolio. Nbw Limited owns 58,746 shares.

Marshall & Sullivan Inc, which manages about $278.30 million and $136.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KBE) by 19,308 shares to 222,643 shares, valued at $9.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nicholas Invest Prtn Limited Partnership reported 66,841 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Co reported 52,459 shares. Homrich And Berg has invested 0.03% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Court Place Limited Liability Corporation holds 10,853 shares. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Co invested in 46,977 shares. Ami Mgmt Incorporated has invested 2.49% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Tcw reported 0.04% stake. 464,122 were accumulated by Allen Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Csat Inv Advisory LP has invested 0% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Jag Cap Management Lc owns 29,346 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Wespac Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.37% or 6,064 shares in its portfolio. Gamco Investors Et Al has invested 0.01% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 117,290 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap accumulated 0.12% or 113,128 shares. First Foundation Advsrs invested in 11,712 shares.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $337.50 million for 30.42 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

