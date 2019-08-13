Hollow Brook Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Apple (AAPL) Position by $454,356; Market Valuation Rose; Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Position in Progressive Ohio (PGR) Has Trimmed as Share Price Rose

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc sold 2,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 29,549 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61 million, down from 31,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $918.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $203.29. About 2.13 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel sources tell Bloomberg;; 08/04/2018 – OwenboroMsgrInq: Apple is said to work on touchless control, curved iPhone screen; 01/05/2018 – Expectations could hardly be lower for Apple’s earnings today; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Winslow Large Growth Adds GoDaddy, Exits Apple; 02/05/2018 – Cramer applauds Apple’s emerging razor-razorblade model: This could be ‘huge’; 14/05/2018 – Apple supplier Foxconn posts 14.5 pct drop in first-quarter net profit; 27/03/2018 – Apple hosted a Tuesday event at Chicago’s Lane Tech College Prep High School; 27/03/2018 – APPLE VP GREG JOSWIAK DISCUSSING UPDATES TO IPAD; 09/04/2018 – Apple Inc. Says Facilities Now Using 100% Renewable Power; 27/03/2018 – APPLE EDUCATION EVENT IN CHICAGO BEGINS

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 14,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 893,916 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.44M, down from 908,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $78.8. About 35,561 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q EPS $1.22; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. EPS 22C :PGR US; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12M and $431.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 12,415 shares to 208,731 shares, valued at $6.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 54,067 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,963 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 EPS, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $742.50 million for 15.51 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.

