Hollow Brook Wealth Management Has Lowered Cedar Fair LP (FUN) Holding by $3.08 Million; Valuation Declined; Gsa Capital Partners Llp Stake in Pbf Energy (PBF) Decreased by $779,061

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) by 64.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 25,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The hedge fund held 14,035 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $437,000, down from 39,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $21.74. About 1.68M shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 09/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: SFC ENERGY: PBF GROUP RECEIVES ORDER FOR FIRST SERIES OF INTEGRATED POWER SUPPLY SYSTEM FOR HIGH TECH LASER SYSTEMS; 03/05/2018 – PBF Logistics 1Q EPS 0c; 20/03/2018 – PBF ENERGY CHALMETTE REIFNERY CAT CRACKER, ALKY UNIT REMAIN SHUT FOR MONTH-LONG OVERHAUL; 19/04/2018 – PBF Energy partially shuts sulfur plant at Delaware City refinery; 06/03/2018 – PBF EXPORTING GASOLINE COMPONENTS TO MEXICO FROM TORRANCE: CEO; 03/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY INC – DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – PBF ENERGY PARTIALLY SHUTS SULFUR PLANT AT ITS DELAWARE CITY, DELAWARE, REFINERY AFTER LEAK; MINIMAL IMPACT ON PRODUCTION; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Buys New 1.1% Position in PBF Energy; 03/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY TO RESTART ALKY UNIT BY WEEKEND

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Cedar Fair LP (FUN) by 57.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc sold 59,307 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.81% . The institutional investor held 44,108 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, down from 103,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Cedar Fair LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $52.76. About 808,669 shares traded or 177.14% up from the average. Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has declined 12.44% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical FUN News: 22/05/2018 – Classic Roller Coaster at Worlds of Fun Gets New Twist; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cedar Fair, American Public Education, Cadiz, National Rese; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cedar Fair LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUN); 02/05/2018 – Cedar Point Opens “With a Vengeance” This Saturday; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss $83.4M; 02/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Cedar Fair Entertainment Company/; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.49; 14/03/2018 Cedar Fair Completes Credit Agreement Amendment; Reduces Borrowing Costs; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Cash Distribution of $0.89/LP Unit; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Dividend of $0.89

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold PBF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 102.73 million shares or 7.17% less from 110.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New Jersey-based Systematic Financial Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.14% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Goldman Sachs Group reported 1.79 million shares. Apg Asset Nv stated it has 1.95 million shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Scout Invs Inc reported 0.28% stake. North Star Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 100 shares. 310,171 are owned by Snow L P. Aqr Capital Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.2% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Moors & Cabot has invested 0.01% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 0.01% or 757,143 shares. Invesco Limited invested in 0.02% or 1.77M shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 156,009 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Cornerstone Advsr Inc invested in 0% or 32 shares. Us Bancorp De has invested 0% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Hartford Fincl stated it has 40 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63B and $987.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd by 15,181 shares to 25,309 shares, valued at $518,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Msg Network Inc by 16,612 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,688 shares, and has risen its stake in Regis Corp Minn (NYSE:RGS).