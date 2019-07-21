Hollow Brook Wealth Management Has Lowered Apple (AAPL) Stake as Share Price Rose; Altai Capital Management LP Has Boosted Holding in Amber Rd Com (AMBR)

Altai Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amber Rd Inc Com (AMBR) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altai Capital Management Lp bought 54,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.46M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.37M, up from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altai Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amber Rd Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.12M market cap company. It closed at $13.05 lastly. It is down 38.06% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBR News: 10/05/2018 – Amber Road Sees 2018 Rev $84M-$87M; 15/03/2018 – E2open Affirms Proposal to Acquire Amber Road for $10.50 Per Share; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 25/04/2018 – AMBER ROAD HOLDER ALTAI CAPITAL BOOSTED STAKE TO 8.38%; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN SAYS PROPOSAL WITH AMBER ROAD EXPIRES ON MARCH 30; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c-Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN SAYS SEEKS ENGAGEMENT WITH AMBER ROAD’S BOARD; 30/03/2018 – E2open Withdraws Proposal to Acquire Amber Road for $10.50 Per Share; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 24/04/2018 – Pilot Freight Services Implements Amber Road’s On-Demand Export Compliance Solution

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc sold 2,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,549 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61M, down from 31,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $932.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $202.59. About 20.93M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – Christian Post: MacBooks Specs Rumors: Apple Files Patent for Crumb-Resistant Keyboards; 06/03/2018 – TOKYO — Apple supplier Alps Electric says it is bringing forward its merger with subsidiary Alpine Electronics to capture synergies but the truth may be that it wants to offset a hit from poor iPhone X sales; 03/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and former Google chief business officer Omid Kordestani were some of the first to offer their support; 17/05/2018 – Japan Display aims to double automotive sales to cut Apple dependence -exec; 02/05/2018 – Wall Street is set for a higher open after Apple pops on earnings beat; 30/05/2018 – Apple gets downgraded on concern services focus won’t deliver big profits; 03/04/2018 – Apple hires Google’s search and AI chief. via @cnbctech; 26/03/2018 – DSS Wins Appeal; Federal Circuit Reverses PTAB Ruling Finding Patent Claims lnvalid Allowing DSS Patent Infringement Claims Against Apple to Proceed in Court; 20/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple IBM combine Watson and Core ML for the smartest ever mobile apps (Ben Lovejoy/9 to 5 Mac); 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook on tech’s responsibilities: Because tech has become such a large part of the economy, tech needs to increase diversity in a major way. Tech needs to create jobs because the country needs jobs

More notable recent Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “E2Open To Acquire Amber Road For $425 Million – Benzinga” on May 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Monteverde & Associates PC Is Investigating the Buyout – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE: AMBR) on Behalf of Amber Shareholders and Encourages Amber Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Altai Capital Responds to Amber Road’s Postponement of Annual Meeting – Business Wire” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Amber Road (AMBR) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.74, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold AMBR shares while 21 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.29 million shares or 1.06% more from 22.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oaktop Mgmt Ii LP reported 1.40M shares or 2.53% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Mngmt Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 277,305 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 4,935 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Herald Mngmt has 2.01% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) for 910,000 shares. Lapides Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.52% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 163,909 shares or 0% of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Inc Ks stated it has 0.02% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) or 22,814 shares. Invesco holds 34,671 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada invested in 800 shares. 267,187 are held by D E Shaw And. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 12,599 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability owns 1.04M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gagnon Advisors reported 3.33% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Jpmorgan Chase owns 5,715 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “How Jerremy Newsome Started Trading With An Apple Investment: ‘Since Then, I’ve Been Hooked’ – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/21/2019: CLDR,IBM,QCOM,AAPL,RHT – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq Today: Biotech Wrecked; Buy Microsoft? – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Cloud Contest: Microsoft And Amazon Fight Battle As Earnings Loom – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “How To Leverage an Upward Price Move While Limiting Risk – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clark Estates New York invested 1.92% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp invested in 0.25% or 14,003 shares. Allen Invest Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Force Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5.67% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Next Century Growth Ltd reported 25,090 shares stake. Factory Mutual Ins reported 1.42M shares. Massachusetts-based Btim Corp has invested 2.63% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jnba Advsr reported 9,773 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 79,842 shares or 2.98% of their US portfolio. 29,005 were accumulated by Zevin Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. 47,600 are held by Comgest Investors Sas. Moreover, State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins Com has 2.42% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 39,610 are owned by Maverick Capital Limited. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 2.96% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 54,842 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.