Hollow Brook Wealth Management Has Lifted Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding by $2.07 Million; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Trimmed Holding by $751,275 as Stock Rose

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold 3,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,686 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.26M, down from 31,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $910.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $197.92. About 31.11 million shares traded or 11.59% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Apple to Invest C$13M and Provide Technical Support for Elysis Ventur; 27/03/2018 – Apple will launch the fourth iteration of its smartwatch this fall, according to an analyst report obtained by 9to5Mac; 01/05/2018 – Apple beats financial expectations, plans $100bn cash return boost; 02/05/2018 – NOVUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDER APPLE TREE CUT STAKE TO 8.1% VS ~9.4%; 02/05/2018 – Apple suppliers shine after iPhone maker’s earnings; 08/04/2018 – Daily Inq (PH): Apple likely to face sanctions over unfair practice in South Korea; 07/03/2018 – Apple finds supplier problems as its audits expand; 16/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS APPLE PAY CASH ISSUE RESOLVED; 29/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly planning on using OLED screens on new iPhones going forward. Consumers could see a good deal of benefits, according to @robotodd; 06/03/2018 – Esri Releases Survey123 for ArcGlS with New Spike Integration

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 125.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc bought 39,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,311 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, up from 31,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.73. About 37.45 million shares traded or 68.79% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coldstream holds 0.36% or 76,365 shares. Amer Asset Mgmt holds 1.04% or 25,384 shares. Maine-based Bangor Bankshares has invested 0.22% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moody Financial Bank Trust Division, a Texas-based fund reported 423,915 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 21.19 million shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, California-based fund reported 355,203 shares. 1.34 million are owned by Blair William & Il. Penobscot Investment Inc has 1.65% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 1.69M are held by Calamos Advisors Limited Com. Peddock Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 34,332 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 4.69 million shares or 1.13% of the stock. Regent Inv Management Limited Liability Company invested in 86,758 shares or 1.56% of the stock. Parsons Capital Mngmt Ri has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ledyard Commercial Bank has 2.58% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 361,714 shares. Albion Grp Inc Ut has invested 1.27% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $366.00 million and $92.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 69,080 shares to 65,946 shares, valued at $3.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,245 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

