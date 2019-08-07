Hollow Brook Wealth Management Has Increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $604,372 as Market Value Declined; Nokota Management LP Trimmed Its Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stake by $54.53 Million

Nokota Management Lp decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 47.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp sold 801,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 893,594 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.09M, down from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $59.92. About 768,681 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 14/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 14 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE DOESN’T SEE ANY OPERATIONAL IMPACT FRON TANK ISSUES; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS A VALUE OF $28.24 PER COMMON SHARE OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS; 10/04/2018 – LNG LTD CEO SEES NATURAL GAS AS A BRIDGE FUEL FOR A LONG TIME; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE’S THIRD LARGEST LNG CONSUMER IS NOW CHINA; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – AMENDMENT INCREASES TOTAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AND COMMITTED UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY AGREEMENT TO ABOUT $6.1 BLN – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE EXPECTS `GOOD’ 2019 AMID OTHER U.S. PROJECTS DELAYS; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE WILL ADD MORE PIPELINE REDUNDANCY FOR RELIABILITY: CEO; 17/05/2018 – CQH GETS MERGER PROPOSAL FROM CHENIERE ENERGY, INC; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings to 91.9%

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 11.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc bought 4,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 42,346 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92M, up from 37,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $129.42. About 2.83M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Net $4.37B; 21/05/2018 – J&J: EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER FOR ISCHEMIC STROKE; 25/05/2018 – U.S. jury fails to reach verdict in latest J&J talc trial over asbestos claims; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Drug Overview 2018: lnvega Sustenna/lnvega Trinza (Paliperidone Palmitate; Johnson & Johnson) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – J&J TO HOST CONSUMER & MEDICAL DEVICES REVIEW; 30/05/2018 – $SAN.FR, JNJ, MRK: Trump: In two weeks, big drug companies are going to announce a “voluntary, massive” drop in prices – ! $SAN.FR $JNJ $MRK; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook; 26/04/2018 – FUJIREBIO SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE AMYLOID; 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.15 EPS, up 314.29% or $0.22 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $40.63M for 99.87 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -72.22% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mostly Strong Results For Big Banks, And J&J Another Solid Earnings Performer – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “After Earnings Beat, Wall Street Talks Johnson & Johnson Litigation Risk – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “5 Signs of Life in Johnson & Johnson’s Second-Quarter Earnings Report – Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “J&J says jury rejects baby powder/cancer claim – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

