Hollow Brook Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Position by $310,180; Mcgowan Group Asset Management Continues to Hold Position in Kinder Morgan (KMI)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 6.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc sold 4,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 66,028 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29 million, down from 70,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $63.64. About 4.46 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – GILEAD STILL SEES FY PRODUCT SALES $20.00B TO $21.00B; 22/05/2018 – Potential Gilead Takeover of Tesaro Would Make Sense: Wedbush; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 30/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls For 2nd Wk, Odefsey Declines: HIV; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names Andrew Cheng Chief Medical Officer; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 15/05/2018 – KITE – FACILITY TO ENGINEER, PRODUCE INNOVATIVE CELL THERAPIES, INCLUDING AXICABTAGENE CILOLEUCEL, A CHIMERIC ANTIGEN RECEPTOR T CELL (CAR T) THERAPY; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead patent for its Sovaldi hepatitis C drug is rejected in Ukraine; 06/03/2018 – Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 27/04/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – CHMP’S RECOMMENDATION WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION, DECISION EXPECTED MID-2018

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc bought 24,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 425,278 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51 million, up from 400,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $20.26. About 9.91 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 10/04/2018 – ALBERTA GOVT CONSIDERING BUYING KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS DOES NOT INTEND TO BE LONG TERM OWNER OF THIS PROJECT; AT APPROPRIATE TIME, WILL WORK TO TRANSFER PROJECT TO NEW OWNERS; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.22; 09/04/2018 – CFIB – CALLING ON FEDERAL GOVT TO TAKE “IMMEDIATE ACTION” TO CREATE CERTAINTY THAT WILL ALLOW TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION PROJECT TO GO FORWARD; 12/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau to meet premiers on pipeline strife; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – BOARD NAMED DAX A. SANDERS AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER; 29/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA PREMIER JOHN HORGAN TELLS LOCAL RADIO STATION PROVINCE WILL CONTINUE WITH LEGAL REFERENCE CASE TO RESTRICT CRUDE OIL TO ITS COAST; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PORTION OF TRANS MOUNTAIN CONSTRUCTION COSTS CAN BE PASSED ON TO OIL COMPANIES IN FORM OF TOLLS; 06/03/2018 MORNEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE MAKES SENSE FOR CANADA; 08/05/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND SAYS SUPPORT FOR SHAREHOLDER RESOLUTION ON METHANE EMISSIONS AT KINDER MORGAN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 18,621 shares. Verity Verity Lc invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Regent Limited reported 104,604 shares. Fpr Partners Limited holds 13.36% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 27.33M shares. Cubic Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 10,790 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs holds 34,890 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd reported 19,819 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.05% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Aperio Group Llc stated it has 0.1% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 102,225 shares. Ci Invests, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4.40M shares. Gabelli Funds invested 0.13% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Claar Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 742,568 shares. Linscomb Williams has 0.42% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Wells Fargo And Company Mn reported 8.86M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

