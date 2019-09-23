Hollow Brook Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding as Stock Declined; As Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Market Valuation Rose, Cohen Lawrence B Has Lowered Holding by $372,048

Cohen Lawrence B decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B sold 2,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 15,693 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.90M, down from 17,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $4.55 during the last trading session, reaching $219.66. About 1.99 million shares traded or 70.66% up from the average. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B; 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TOTAL ADJ SALES $937.5 MLN, UP 9.3 PCT; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Effectiveness of Edwards Lifesciences SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) in the Chinese; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 21.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc sold 7,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 25,634 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96M, down from 32,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $304.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $72.08. About 19.86M shares traded or 84.62% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA PACORA PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2023; 25/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS THINKS BIOFUELS NEED PRICES HIGHER THAN $100/TON TO BE COMPETITIVE IN MARKET; 24/05/2018 – COMMENTS BY CEO WOODS COME FROM INTERVIEW IN EXXON OFFICES; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS 4 TO 5 FURTHER WELLS PLANNED FOR 2018 – 2020 IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA; 12/04/2018 – Oil Search, Santos say PNG LNG project resumes production after quake; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q EPS $1.09; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH CABINET CONFIRMS INTENTION TO EVENTUALLY LOWER GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM – ECONOMY MINISTER; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN KASHAGAN OILFIELD SEES PRODUCTION DECLINING IN JULY DUE TO 2-WEEK MAINTENANCE ON BOLASHAK COMPLEX IN JULY -ENERGY MINISTRY; 13/03/2018 – Top Exxon executive confirms Gulf Coast oil-refining expansion

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 0.79% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ipswich Mgmt Communications invested in 3.77% or 154,000 shares. Cibc Bancshares Usa owns 0.32% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 29,498 shares. Grisanti Mngmt Lc owns 4,937 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Narwhal Mngmt has invested 1.24% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Wedgewood Pa reported 21,719 shares stake. C Worldwide Grp Inc Holdings A S accumulated 3.87 million shares. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd reported 757,249 shares or 1.85% of all its holdings. Doliver Advsr Limited Partnership holds 40.52% or 1.34 million shares in its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Majedie Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 3.92% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 49,500 were accumulated by Intact Invest. Cutler Counsel Ltd Llc holds 109,794 shares or 1.62% of its portfolio. Gofen Glossberg Limited Co Il accumulated 527,611 shares. Pure Fincl Advsrs owns 0.04% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 2,906 shares. First Interstate Bankshares reported 105,072 shares.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New Exxon FPSO arrives for work off Guyana – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Debt is a Bigger Problem for ExxonMobil Than It Might Seem – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $366.00M and $110.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Midstream Partners L by 18,783 shares to 74,432 shares, valued at $2.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.80 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.