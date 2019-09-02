Hollow Brook Wealth Management Has Decreased Gilead Sciences (GILD) Position by $310,180 as Market Value Rose; Holowesko Partners LTD Decreased Its Qualcomm (Put) (QCOM) Holding by $51.82 Million

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 6.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc sold 4,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 66,028 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29 million, down from 70,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $63.54. About 3.72 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/04/2018 – Gilead Strikes Partnership With Alphabet’s Verily — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER JOHN MCHUTCHISON SPEAKS ON CALL; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 3rd Wk, Mavyret Declines: Hep-C; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Lawsuits: California HIV Patients File Class Action and Personal Injury Cases Over Key HIV Drug; 06/03/2018 – Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy(R) (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide); 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD NASH DATA EXPECTED FROM PHASE 3 STUDIES BY EARLY 2019; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD EARNINGS CALL ENDS

Holowesko Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (Put) (QCOM) by 44.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd sold 909,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 1.14 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.96M, down from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $77.77. About 8.47 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 20/03/2018 – MOFCOM REVIEW OF NXPI/QUALCOMM REMAINS ON TRACK: REORG RESEARCH; 06/03/2018 – Broadcom to Qualcomm: We’re coming for you; 30/05/2018 – VUZIX PARTNERS WITH QUALCOMM ON THE NEW SNAPDRAGON XR1 PLATFORM TO DEVELOP NEXT GENERATION AR SMART GLASSES; 12/03/2018 – US says it confirmed national security concerns over Broadcom’s Qualcomm deal; 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to U.S; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future, inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation, and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 14/05/2018 – Michael Sin : Exclusive: China is said to start review of Qualcomm’s proposed NXP deal – full story on @TheTerminal here…; 13/03/2018 – QUALCOMM RECOMMENDS HOLDERS VOTE WHITE CARD FOR QCOM DIRECTORS; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Former Chairman Seeking Buyout Funding (Video); 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ON APRIL 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF NOVEMBER 8, 2016 – SEC FILING

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: JNJ, GILD, GLNG – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gilead (GILD) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Gilead Chugs Along – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GILD, EVRI, PLT – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Limited Com stated it has 0.3% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Moreover, Logan Cap Management has 0.02% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Tarbox Family Office Inc invested in 6,516 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Rech Global Invsts stated it has 78.19M shares or 1.61% of all its holdings. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur stated it has 0.58% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Old Natl Natl Bank In has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Fort Lp reported 47,807 shares stake. Tt Intll invested 0.33% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Raymond James Tru Na stated it has 0.08% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Duncker Streett & Inc accumulated 4,665 shares. Swedbank reported 3.97 million shares stake. Fdx Advisors Inc stated it has 6,214 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Jnba Fincl Advsr has 0.08% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 5,957 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 145,137 shares. Principal Fincl holds 0.11% or 1.87M shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.17B for 9.24 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Buy Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Ahead of Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 21, 2019 : GE, KO, UGI, CC, QCOM, AABA, C, JWN, QQQ, CZR, MRVL, CMCSA – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Qualcomm Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “4 Simple Reasons to Avoid Qualcomm – Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in Store for Qualcomm (QCOM) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09 billion and $1.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,500 shares to 14,000 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 363,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 613,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).