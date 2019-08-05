Hollow Brook Wealth Management Has Cut Its Holding in Cedar Fair LP (FUN) by $3.08 Million as Valuation Declined; Adirondack Research & Management Boosted Its Patterson Companies (PDCO) Holding by $1.06 Million; Valuation Declined

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Cedar Fair LP (FUN) by 57.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc sold 59,307 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.81% . The institutional investor held 44,108 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, down from 103,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Cedar Fair LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $49.93. About 36,354 shares traded. Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has declined 12.44% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical FUN News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Cedar Fair LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUN); 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Cash Distribution of $0.89/LP Unit; 20/03/2018 – Carowinds Introduces Camp Snoopy and Non-Stop Family Fun

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO) by 90.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 50,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.01% . The institutional investor held 106,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, up from 55,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Patterson Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $18.79. About 112,195 shares traded. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 18.42% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 10/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018 (PDCO); 04/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Patterso; 13/03/2018 – PATTERSON COS. BOARD AUTHORIZES NEW SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM,; 23/05/2018 – PATTERSON COMPANIES INC – APPOINTED DONALD J. ZURBAY AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JUNE 29, 2018; 13/03/2018 – PATTERSON COMPANIES INC – AUTHORIZED A NEW $500 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AND DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.26 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Patterson Announces Dental Leadership Transition; 17/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lea; 23/05/2018 – Correct: Patterson CFO Zurbay, Not Zurday; 13/03/2018 – Patterson Cos: Frenzel Will Replace Sarena S. Lin; 23/05/2018 – Patterson Companies Announces Leadership Team Additions

Analysts await Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 120.51% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.39 per share. FUN’s profit will be $48.66M for 14.51 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.46 actual EPS reported by Cedar Fair, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -158.90% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold FUN shares while 44 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 27.14 million shares or 0.18% more from 27.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold PDCO shares while 74 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 86.53 million shares or 1.78% less from 88.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc, which manages about $287.86M and $160.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cowen Inc by 177,842 shares to 128,396 shares, valued at $1.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genworth Finl Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 728,005 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 451,561 shares, and cut its stake in Clarus Corp New.