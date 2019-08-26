Hollow Brook Wealth Management Has Boosted Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $604,372; Texas Instrs Com (TXN) Stock Value Rose While Clean Yield Group Has Cut Stake by $490,780

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 11.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc bought 4,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 42,346 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92M, up from 37,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 15.71M shares traded or 104.93% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Cli; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is betting on vision care and expanding beyond contacts; 16/04/2018 – J&J: STUDY FOUND ESKETAMINE SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN SUICIDALITY; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA; 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr; 11/04/2018 – J&J, Imerys Ordered to Pay Punitive $80 Million in Talc Case; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc Com (TXN) by 32.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 4,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 9,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, down from 14,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $120.29. About 6.52 million shares traded or 34.26% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B; 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19; 03/04/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast 1Q18 earnings conference call; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $366.00 million and $92.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cedar Fair LP (NYSE:FUN) by 59,307 shares to 44,108 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,549 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 21.33 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53 million and $247.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 51,443 shares to 192,238 shares, valued at $4.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD) by 12,581 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,521 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS).