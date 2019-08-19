Hollow Brook Wealth Management Has Boosted Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $604,372; As Phillips (PSX) Market Valuation Rose, Eastern Bank Has Upped Its Position

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Phillips (PSX) by 4124.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 97,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 100,074 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.52M, up from 2,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Phillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $98.76. About 2.41 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66: PIPELINE TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $24,046 MLN VS $23,712 MLN; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 12/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery completes work on gasoline units; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY MAY RESTART GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER EARLY NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – CPCHEM HAS FULLY RECOVERED FROM HURRICANE HARVEY AND CONTRIBUTED STRONG RESULTS IN QUARTER; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 11.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc bought 4,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 42,346 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92 million, up from 37,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $349.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $132.25. About 4.18 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/03/2018 – Joseph Wolk to Succeed Dominic Caruso as Johnson & Johnson CFO; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson has beefed up its vision portfolio over the past few years, and the effort appears to be paying off; 16/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson expected to post earnings of $2.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 20/03/2018 – J&J – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $8.00 TO $8.20; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 24/05/2018 – Is Hank Fuchs tearing up about JJ?; 25/05/2018 – U.S. jury fails to reach verdict in latest J&J talc trial over asbestos claims

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 16,755 shares to 54,204 shares, valued at $13.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,601 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,415 shares, and cut its stake in I Shares (TIP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carret Asset Management Limited has 0.28% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 17,713 shares. Wright Invsts Service invested in 2,776 shares. 4,150 were reported by Fukoku Mutual Life Insur. 4,218 were accumulated by Security National Trust Co. The Pennsylvania-based First Trust has invested 0.4% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Allen Mgmt Limited Com owns 3,318 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Congress Asset Mngmt Commerce Ma reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Corecommodity Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 9,027 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny owns 142,231 shares. Welch Grp Incorporated invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.04% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Mackenzie Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Chatham Cap Grp Incorporated has invested 1.57% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Farmers And Merchants Invs holds 68,895 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Smart Portfolios Lc holds 0.02% or 232 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $366.00 million and $92.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4,772 shares to 66,028 shares, valued at $4.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 91,927 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 237,066 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

