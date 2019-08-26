Hollow Brook Wealth Management Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $379,665; Grainger W W Com (GWW) Share Price Rose While Bsw Wealth Partners Has Upped Its Position

Bsw Wealth Partners increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc Com (GWW) by 114.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 2,808 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $845,000, up from 1,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $267.47. About 191,723 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – JOSEPH HIGH TO RETIRE AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER; 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE; 25/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 6.3 PCT TO $1.36/SHR; 16/04/2018 – W W Grainger Inc expected to post earnings of $3.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 09/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $247 FROM $242; 25/04/2018 – Grainger Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6.3 Percent; 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Grainger’s senior unsecured rating to A3 and short-term rating to P-2; outlook stable; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 02/04/2018 – W.W. Grainger: Chief People Officer Joseph High to Retire

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc sold 3,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 50,245 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93 million, down from 53,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $135.45. About 16.56M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – Microsoft, Google find fresh flaw in chips, but risk is low; 22/05/2018 – Blue Prism to Collaborate with Microsoft to Strategically Provide Access to Al Technology; 17/05/2018 – The Microsoft Cloud can save customers 93 percent and more in energy and carbon efficiency; 17/04/2018 – RedLock Enhances Visibility, Compliance Assurance, and Threat Detection Capabilities With Microsoft Azure; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and Cloud Authentication; 26/04/2018 – Google and Facebook adopt water gun emoji, leaving Microsoft holding the pistol. Via @verge:; 26/04/2018 – Reputation.com Further Expands European Growth; 06/03/2018 – Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT FEATURE IN WEST EUROPE; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS TO INVEST $30 MLN IN FRANCE OVER 3 YEARS TO HELP DEVELOP ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (Al) SECTOR IN FRANCE

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

