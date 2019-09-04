Hollow Brook Wealth Management Decreased Holding in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by $310,180; Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stock Rose While Monarch Alternative Capital LP Lowered Stake by $16.08 Million

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 6.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc sold 4,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 66,028 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29 million, down from 70,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $62.69. About 1.25 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 14/05/2018 – Glaxo’s Triumeq Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Odefsey Advances: HIV; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 30/04/2018 – GILEAD & VERILY REPORT SCIENTIFIC PACT; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CFO ROBIN WASHINGTON SPEAKS ON CALL; 17/05/2018 – GILEAD, CELGENE, NOVARTIS NAMED MULTIPLE TIMES IN FDA LIST; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.66, REV. MISSES EST; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers likely blocking access to branded drug samples; 01/05/2018 – Clock Ticks for Gilead as Revenue, Earnings Per Share Fall Short; 20/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 1%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 2%

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13 million, down from 3.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.36. About 5.22M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties, Caesars Expect to Complete Transaction in Phases by the Fall of 2018; 18/05/2018 – CBC Windsor: BREAKING Caesars employees reject dealAbout 53% of members reject the deal. More to com; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS PRESIDENT OF INTL DEVELOPMENT STEVEN TIGHT SAYS ON BTV; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS REPRICING OF CEOC $1.50B SR SECUR; 01/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TO PROVIDE BRAND LICENSING, CONSULTING SERVICES FOR CASINO, TO BE NAMED HARRAH’S NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CASINO; 22/04/2018 – DJ Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZR); 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, VICI PROPERTIES REPORT LETTER OF INTENT; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Las Vegas RevPAR Down $2 to $142; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Sell Two Properties to Vici

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.18 billion for 9.11 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brighton Jones Limited Com has 0.04% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 5,130 shares. Citigroup holds 1.86 million shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams holds 10,446 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Gp Inc invested 1.44% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Wilsey Asset Mgmt owns 3.65% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 133,896 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.05% or 40,722 shares. Whittier Tru Communications Of Nevada owns 0.46% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 94,859 shares. The United Kingdom-based Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) has invested 0.32% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Victory Capital Mgmt holds 220,422 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Appleton Ptnrs Ma has 0.08% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Ipg Inv Lc owns 3,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited accumulated 8,292 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.46% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 8,850 are held by Castleark Mgmt Llc. Meridian Invest Counsel stated it has 1.13% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 6.21 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc holds 0.01% or 15,187 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Gp Inc stated it has 2,460 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Limited Com accumulated 447,976 shares. Comerica Comml Bank holds 0.02% or 269,058 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Co reported 0.11% stake. Long Pond Cap LP holds 0.44% or 1.46 million shares in its portfolio. State Street owns 13.38 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Athena Cap Advsr Llc stated it has 48,342 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Bridger Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1.38M shares. Amalgamated National Bank invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 4.79M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Canyon Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 77.58 million shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR).