Hollow Brook Wealth Management Decreased Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Stake By $2.67 Million; Olin (OLN) Shorts Down By 24.63%

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc decreased Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) stake by 27.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc sold 91,927 shares as Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc holds 237,066 shares with $6.90 million value, down from 328,993 last quarter. Enterprise Prods Partners L now has $63.40B valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $28.97. About 2.79 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Declares Quarterly Distribution Increase; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise and Energy Transfer Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products, Navigator Terminal Will Have Capacity to Export About 2.2 B Pounds of Ethylene/Year; 02/05/2018 – Enterprise Begins Service at Orla Natural Gas Processing Plant in the Delaware Basin; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Construction Under Way on 50/50 JV Ethylene Export Terminal at Morgan’s Point; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS HOLDS ANALYST DAY IN HOUSTON

Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) had a decrease of 24.63% in short interest. OLN’s SI was 7.33M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 24.63% from 9.73M shares previously. With 2.34 million avg volume, 3 days are for Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN)’s short sellers to cover OLN’s short positions. The SI to Olin Corporation’s float is 4.48%. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $18.3. About 2.35 million shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 12/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces New Lead Director; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp 1Q EPS 12c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Olin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLN); 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Announces a $500 M Shr Buyback Authorization; 15/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 10/04/2018 – Olin Corporation First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Announcement; 07/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 22/05/2018 – REG-Aktia Bank plc: Managers’ transactions — Sam Olin- as part of the share-based incentive scheme

More notable recent Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) Goes Ex-Dividend In 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Olin Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Olin (NYSE:OLN) Share Price Is Down 26% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Olin Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Olin (NYSE:OLN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Olin had 9 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Alembic. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. The company was upgraded on Monday, April 15 by Nomura.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $165,678 activity. 8,000 shares were bought by Sutton Scott McDougald, worth $165,678 on Wednesday, May 8.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.01 billion. It operates through three divisions: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. It has a 11.28 P/E ratio. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide.

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enterprise Product Partners: Weighing The Costs – Enterprise Products Partners LP (NYSE:EPD) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Doubling Down On Enterprise Products Partners – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enterprise Products Partners declares $0.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enterprise Products Partners Is A Gem For Income Investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Enterprise Prods Partners had 6 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $32 target in Wednesday, April 3 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus.