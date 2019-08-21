Hollow Brook Wealth Management Cut Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holding; Miura Global Management Has Lowered Netflix (NFLX) Holding By $7.01 Million

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc decreased Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) stake by 6.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc sold 4,772 shares as Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)’s stock rose 1.00%. The Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc holds 66,028 shares with $4.29 million value, down from 70,800 last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc now has $81.00 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $63.96. About 2.00 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD NASH DATA EXPECTED FROM PHASE 3 STUDIES BY EARLY 2019; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER JOHN MCHUTCHISON SPEAKS ON CALL; 01/05/2018 – Gilead joins the lineup of big biopharma partners to ally with Verily – this time focused on immunology $GILD; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 28/03/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Tours Mt. Gilead Maryhaven Center and Hosts Opioid Roundtable Discussion with the Morrow County Opiate; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS REPORT RESULTS W/ FILGOTINIB IN EQUATOR STUDY; 30/04/2018 – Gilead Strikes Partnership With Alphabet’s Verily — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGR

Miura Global Management Llc decreased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 20.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Miura Global Management Llc sold 19,700 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock declined 14.74%. The Miura Global Management Llc holds 75,000 shares with $26.74M value, down from 94,700 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $131.17B valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $299.58. About 2.82M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 06/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Netflix Threatens to Withhold Films From Cannes Festival; 16/03/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 12/04/2018 – Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos told Hollywood trade publication Variety in an interview it was pointless to show at Cannes after the festival rule change; 26/05/2018 – New York Post: Campaign contributor helped Obamas score Netflix deal; 26/04/2018 – Netflix Plans to Use Proceeds for General Purposes Potentially Including Content Acquisition, Production, Capex, Investments or Acquisitions; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: `Tulip Fever’, Harvey Weinstein’s Last Hurrah, Just Snuck Onto Netflix; 29/03/2018 – NETFLIX IS SAID TO BE CLOSE TO EUROPACORP DEAL: LES ECHOS; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Judge hands Redstone family victory in CBS dispute; 19/04/2018 – It provides payment services to companies such as Uber, Spotify and Netflix; 14/03/2018 – IBD: Netflix Said To Seek News Content, Gets A Price-Target Hike

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque Bank And Tru accumulated 1,396 shares. Rnc Capital Management Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 8,052 shares. Juncture Wealth Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% or 3,148 shares in its portfolio. Art Advsr Ltd Co owns 122,700 shares. Greatmark Invest Partners Incorporated reported 2.27% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Miles Cap accumulated 13,894 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Hanson Mcclain owns 1,466 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.30M shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Bryn Mawr Tru Com has 121,256 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 859,077 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter, Texas-based fund reported 4,296 shares. Sigma Planning holds 0.06% or 15,243 shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Inc owns 6,516 shares. 22,800 were reported by Payden Rygel. Blume Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Among 9 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Gilead Sciences has $95 highest and $6700 lowest target. $80.60’s average target is 26.02% above currents $63.96 stock price. Gilead Sciences had 23 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 31 with “Strong Buy”. On Sunday, March 17 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold”. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Mizuho. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 5. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Mizuho.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity. SMITH BRADFORD L bought $2.00M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 25 are owned by Dubuque Fincl Bank And. Ssi reported 0.02% stake. Fdx reported 3,546 shares. Linscomb And Williams Inc holds 648 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Geode Management Ltd Llc owns 0.52% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 5.61 million shares. Castleark Mgmt Ltd has invested 1.14% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, Gamco Investors Inc Et Al has 0.03% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Van Eck Associates has 13,079 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Seatown Holdg Pte Limited has invested 4.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Ontario – Canada-based Cibc has invested 0.3% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Oak Ridge Limited Com reported 22,409 shares stake. American International Group Inc Inc has 191,478 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt invested in 177,724 shares. Regis Management Ltd, a California-based fund reported 31,354 shares. 6,967 were accumulated by Ibm Retirement Fund.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 71.33 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Among 12 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Netflix has $480 highest and $183 lowest target. $418.15’s average target is 39.58% above currents $299.58 stock price. Netflix had 22 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Piper Jaffray. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $450 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. Wedbush maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Underperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Imperial Capital. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating.