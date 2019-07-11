Hollow Brook Wealth Management Cut Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Position; Northrop Grumman Has 1.18 Sentiment

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc decreased Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) stake by 27.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc sold 91,927 shares as Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD)’s stock rose 2.25%. The Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc holds 237,066 shares with $6.90 million value, down from 328,993 last quarter. Enterprise Prods Partners L now has $68.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $30.52. About 5.46 million shares traded or 57.15% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.80% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 340 hedge funds increased or started new holdings, while 287 decreased and sold their stock positions in Northrop Grumman Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 136.92 million shares, down from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Northrop Grumman Corp in top ten holdings increased from 5 to 6 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 40 Reduced: 247 Increased: 223 New Position: 117.

Analysts await Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.64 EPS, up 18.07% or $0.71 from last year’s $3.93 per share. NOC’s profit will be $783.64M for 17.51 P/E if the $4.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.06 actual EPS reported by Northrop Grumman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.30% negative EPS growth.

R. G. Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc holds 4.17% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation for 1,700 shares. Canal Insurance Co owns 40,093 shares or 3.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cadinha & Co Llc has 3.12% invested in the company for 59,159 shares. The New Hampshire-based American Trust Investment Advisors Llc has invested 2.63% in the stock. Rothschild Capital Partners Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 14,696 shares.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, strike, logistics and modernization, and command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance to government and commercial clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $54.88 billion. It has three divisions: Aerospace Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services. It has a 17.33 P/E ratio. The Aerospace Systems segment designs, develops, integrates, and produces manned aircraft, autonomous systems, spacecraft, high-energy laser systems, microelectronics, and other systems/subsystems.

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.14B for 14.96 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.53% negative EPS growth.

