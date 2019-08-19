Hollow Brook Wealth Management Continues to Hold Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); Aviance Capital Partners Has Cut Its Stake in Abbvie (ABBV) as Shares Declined

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 11.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc bought 4,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 42,346 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92M, up from 37,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 5.86 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 2in); 28/03/2018 – Mirata BioPharma Becomes Resident Company at Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS; 24/05/2018 – J&J JANSSEN SUES DR. REDDY’S, LAURUS OVER PREZISTA PATENTS; 18/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson/biosimilars: immune to reason; 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: LifeScan Had 2017 Net Revenue of About $1.5B; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 10/04/2018 – Biotech group Genmab aims to own bigger share of new drug pipeline

Aviance Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 13.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc sold 5,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 34,783 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80M, down from 40,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.43. About 8.35 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR $1.74; QTRLY ADJ. SHR $1.87; QTRLY WORLDWIDE NET REVENUE $7.93 BLN, UP 21.4 PCT ON GAAP BASIS; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners With Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira; 31/05/2018 – AbbVie to Present New Data from Several Investigational Studies of Venetoclax as Monotherapy or in Combination for the Management of a Number of Difficult-to-Treat Blood Cancers at 23rd European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congres…; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 21/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 26/03/2018 – Bruno J. Navarro: BREAKING: AbbVie Ordered To Pay $3M In AndroGel Retrial; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE GETS POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $366.00 million and $92.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 69,080 shares to 65,946 shares, valued at $3.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,028 shares, and cut its stake in Cedar Fair LP (NYSE:FUN).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company – Benzinga” on July 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Lilly’s Psoriasis Drug Found Superior To J&J’s Tremfya In Phase 4 Study – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Next courtroom battle for Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Johnson & Johnson a Buy? – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,079 were reported by Jump Trading Limited Liability. Smithfield Tru Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 80,495 shares. Boyer And Corporon Wealth Management Limited invested in 1.3% or 20,651 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.68% or 48,987 shares. Ajo Lp has invested 2.23% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hite Hedge Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,771 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Diversified Tru Com has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Deprince Race And Zollo Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 141,536 shares. Sadoff Management stated it has 8,423 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance owns 37.88M shares. Everence Cap Management invested in 65,181 shares or 1.59% of the stock. Montag A And Assocs holds 2.13% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 164,615 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.50M shares. Ashfield Capital Partners Ltd Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 107,006 shares. Aviance Capital Prtnrs Ltd Co has invested 0.96% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jupiter Asset Limited accumulated 0.45% or 172,252 shares. First Natl Bank Of Newtown invested 0.37% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Glenmede Trust Na invested 0.42% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Colorado-based Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp has invested 0.06% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Crossvault Cap Management Llc invested in 15,632 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Cidel Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 2,587 shares. Sunbelt Securities Incorporated has invested 1.46% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Jump Trading Lc has invested 0.18% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Hyman Charles D stated it has 0.22% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Lvw Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 34,194 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Front Barnett Assocs Lc holds 7,102 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Barnett holds 0% or 100 shares. Norinchukin Bancorporation The owns 355,854 shares. Torch Wealth Mngmt Limited has invested 0.24% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). The New Hampshire-based Loudon Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 2.87% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $12.96 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. Gosebruch Henry O had bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02 million. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 was made by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26.

Aviance Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.57M and $349.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation (VIG) by 10,930 shares to 19,227 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY) by 2,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,602 shares, and has risen its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Trapping AbbVie – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Future Of HCV Market Duopoly – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Celgene, Bristol-Myers and AbbVie still to report earnings this week: Hereâ€™s what to expect – MarketWatch” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Financial Exchange Stock Talk: Dividend Sensei On AbbVie – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Are Missing About AbbVie – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 20, 2019.