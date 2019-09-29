Hollow Brook Wealth Management Boosted Its Stake in Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) as Stock Price Declined; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Share Value Rose While Insight 2811 Has Lowered Position by $541,956

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 26.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc bought 35,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% . The institutional investor held 168,490 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.58M, up from 133,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $597.40M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.7. About 42,470 shares traded. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 16.34% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 3c; 09/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. Preliminary Results For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD – MAINTAINED STRONG FLEET UTILIZATION OF 91.7% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Group Lunch Scheduled By Maxim for May. 15; 05/03/2018 Navigator Holdings Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Financial Year 2017 Results; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $77.8 MLN VS $77.3 MLN; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD NVGS.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.01; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $76.7M

Insight 2811 Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 65.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Insight 2811 Inc sold 4,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 2,451 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $280,000, down from 7,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Insight 2811 Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $311.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124.57. About 5.30 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT; 14/03/2018 – OBJ LTD OBJ.AX – REGAINS RIGHTS TO SUB-CATEGORIES IN AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Derek Jeter’s Players’ Tribune expands into Europe; 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 25.11 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $366.00M and $110.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 7,217 shares to 25,634 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.