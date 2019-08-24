Hollow Brook Wealth Management Boosted Its Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $2.07 Million as Shares Declined; Coldstream Capital Management Decreased Its Stryker (SYK) Stake by $3.42 Million

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 92.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 17,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The hedge fund held 1,437 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $284,000, down from 18,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $4.17 during the last trading session, reaching $214.1. About 961,710 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 14/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Medical Division of Stryker Corporation- T/Pump temperature therapy pump, Models TP700 and TP700C; 03/04/2018 – STRYKER REPORTS ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES: LONNY J. CARPENTER TO R; 03/04/2018 – Stryker: Lonny Carpenter, Group President, Global Quality and Business Ops, to Retire in March 2019; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T5 Zipper Toga with Peel-Away Face Shield, (L/XL); Catalog number: 0400; 21/03/2018 – Stryker Hip Lawsuit Attorneys at Bernstein Liebhard LLP Note Upcoming Conferences in New Jersey LFIT V40 Femoral Head Litigation; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 180-Gram Cement Cartridge with Breakaway Femoral Nozzle, Product Number:; 24/04/2018 – DJ Symbol for Vexim S.A. (ALVXM.FR) Now SYK; 07/05/2018 – Stryker’s Trevo™ Retriever becomes first and only device indicated for acute ischemic stroke treatment up to 24 hours in; 10/04/2018 – Stryker at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 17/05/2018 – Stryker To Make Its Sixth K9s For Warriors Donation Of 2018 At The AT&T Byron Nelson

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 125.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc bought 39,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 70,311 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, up from 31,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 25.88M shares traded or 19.45% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video); 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging; 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 16/04/2018 – Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maple Capital holds 3,110 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Moreover, Investec Asset Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Moreover, Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.08% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 32,000 shares. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon stated it has 0.4% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma accumulated 1.26 million shares or 3.8% of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il has 11,799 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America De has 2.03 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Valley Advisers Inc reported 125 shares. Baltimore invested 2.22% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Hendley holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 8,190 shares. Bollard Grp invested in 0.01% or 848 shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 0.28% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Old Natl Savings Bank In reported 0.82% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Girard Prtn Limited holds 6,456 shares. Conning Incorporated has 0.09% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 14,337 shares.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42B and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 12,275 shares to 35,516 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plantronics Inc New (NYSE:PLT) by 7,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,501 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $710.80M for 28.17 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $16,843 activity.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Financial reported 1.28 million shares. Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has 0.88% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Evermay Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co has 23,592 shares. 1.56 million are owned by Omers Administration. Highland Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.19% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Patten Group Incorporated Inc holds 1.46% or 62,903 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Lc owns 12.15M shares. Partnervest Advisory Ser Ltd Llc holds 0.22% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 9,878 shares. Cap Guardian Company reported 463 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Huntington National Bank & Trust has invested 0.94% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Aull And Monroe Investment Mgmt has invested 0.18% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tradition Capital Management Llc reported 105,950 shares. Madrona Ser Limited Com holds 8,703 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. South Dakota Council has invested 0.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Parkside Bankshares Tru holds 0.39% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 21,381 shares.

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $366.00M and $92.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 6,264 shares to 59,471 shares, valued at $3.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 91,927 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 237,066 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).