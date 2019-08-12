Hollow Brook Wealth Management Boosted By $604,372 Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position; Pinebridge Investments LP Has Decreased By $6.55 Million Its Baidu Spon Adr Rep A (BIDU) Position

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 11.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc acquired 4,348 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc holds 42,346 shares with $5.92M value, up from 37,998 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $348.87B valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $132.19. About 5.27 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: LifeScan Had 2017 Net Revenue of About $1.5B; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN – PHASE 1B/2, OPEN-LABEL, STUDY WILL EVALUATE SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF JNJ-68284528 IN ADULTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 11/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $80 mln punitive damages in case linking cancer to asbestos in talc; 16/04/2018 – J&J: STUDY FOUND ESKETAMINE SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN SUICIDALITY; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 05/04/2018 – J&J ORDERED TO PAY $37 MILLION OVER BANKER’S TALC CANCER CLAIMS; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Discussions on Specific Future Actions Ongoing

Pinebridge Investments Lp decreased Baidu Inc Spon Adr Rep A (BIDU) stake by 39.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pinebridge Investments Lp sold 39,964 shares as Baidu Inc Spon Adr Rep A (BIDU)’s stock declined 32.47%. The Pinebridge Investments Lp holds 60,055 shares with $9.90M value, down from 100,019 last quarter. Baidu Inc Spon Adr Rep A now has $33.31B valuation. The stock decreased 2.26% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $95.16. About 2.59 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 29/03/2018 – Baidu: Each iQIYI ADS Represents Seven Class A Ordinary Shrs of IQIYI; 03/04/2018 – SOKON GETS SHANGHAI EXCHANGE INQUIRY ON PARTNERSHIP WITH BAIDU; 18/05/2018 – Qi Lu to Transition into New Role at Baidu, Baidu Promotes Haifeng Wang to Senior Vice President; 29/03/2018 – Baidu’s iQiyi CEO Discusses Price Drop After IPO Debut (Video); 30/04/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: China’s Baidu Selling Majority Stake in Fintechs; Could Target Insurance; 29/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of iQlYl, Inc; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Du Xiaoman Will Raise Approximately $1.9B; 19/03/2018 – China tech IPOs set to eclipse last year’s total as Baidu unit eyes $2.7bn listing; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Will Divest a Majority Equity Stake in FSG, Which Has Been Renamed as Du Xiaoman Fincl; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU SEES 2Q REV. $3.97B TO $4.17B, EST. $3.85B

Among 8 analysts covering Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Baidu had 21 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Friday, August 9 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Macquarie Research. Benchmark maintained Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) rating on Friday, February 22. Benchmark has “Buy” rating and $245 target. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of BIDU in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by HSBC. Daiwa Securities maintained the shares of BIDU in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 13 by Macquarie Research.

Pinebridge Investments Lp increased Juniper Networks Inc Com (NYSE:JNPR) stake by 351,236 shares to 720,672 valued at $19.08 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Universal Fst Prods Inc Com (NASDAQ:UFPI) stake by 23,878 shares and now owns 71,527 shares. Banner Corp Com New (NASDAQ:BANR) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Lc has 0.02% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Round Table Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.31% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Warren Averett Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 6,063 shares. Welch Group Inc Limited Liability Com invested 3.12% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Guardian Cap Advisors Lp invested 1.76% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hallmark Capital stated it has 156,409 shares or 2.38% of all its holdings. Qci Asset Mngmt New York accumulated 199,614 shares. Aureus Asset Management Limited Company invested in 0.49% or 26,730 shares. Smead Cap Inc invested in 266,659 shares. Lafayette Invs Inc reported 74,058 shares. Groesbeck Nj accumulated 2,265 shares. Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Management has invested 5.18% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 40,978 are owned by Cleararc. Northpointe Capital Limited Liability invested in 0.84% or 19,068 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) reported 7,967 shares stake.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, March 25. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was initiated by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Friday, June 21. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Monday, February 25. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley.

