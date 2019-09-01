Hollencrest Securities Upped Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $430,560 as Valuation Rose; Holder Tuttle Tactical Management Has Boosted Intel (INTC) Stake

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 3,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 70,060 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26 million, up from 66,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – Symic Bio Announces Results of Locally-Administered Therapeutic SB-030 in Preclinical Model of Vascular lntervention; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capa; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 18/04/2018 – CAFC: RANIERE v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1400 – 2018-04-18; 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft surge puts it on track for best day since 2015; 07/05/2018 – The Verge: Exclusive: The future of Microsoft with Satya Nadella; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft has now rebuilt the company around the cloud instead of Windows, and employees approve; 21/03/2018 – JLL makes Linkedln’s Top Companies list again

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 103.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc bought 45,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 88,341 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.74M, up from 43,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $47.41. About 16.92M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 13/03/2018 – The Dow Jones industrial average rose more than 100 points at the open with Intel leading the gains; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2Q Tax Rate About 14%; 18/04/2018 – Exclusive: Intel Plans to Shut Down Smart Glasses Group; 02/04/2018 – DDN Named Datacenter Platform Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards, Recognizing its Market Leadership at Scale; 12/03/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: @FoxNews: GOP-led House Intel finds no evidence of collusion between Trump campaign and Russia; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – KELLER WILL OFFICIALLY START IN HIS NEW ROLE AT CO ON APRIL 30; 28/03/2018 – Samsung Dethrones Intel As Leader In Global Chip Sales — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – INTEL, MOBILEYE ANNOUNCE RULING BY AMSTERDAM COURT OF APPEALS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa holds 2.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 128,063 shares. Villere St Denis J And Ltd Liability Corp has 67,600 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Dodge And Cox holds 3.06% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 31.62 million shares. Ironwood Counsel Ltd Liability Corp has invested 6.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Swift Run Capital Limited Company invested in 1.78% or 16,386 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Llc has 0.7% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 17,443 shares. Jennison Associate Limited Liability Company reported 31.64M shares stake. Park Oh holds 588,831 shares or 3.91% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd has 1.05% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 273,136 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Llc has invested 1.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cadinha & Limited Liability Corp owns 106,285 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested in 19.59 million shares or 3.28% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 3.45M shares. Td Asset Management has invested 1.96% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Seizert Cap Prtn Lc holds 335,691 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: TECD, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, VTSI – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: MSFT, LEDS, ADI, VIOT – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “India’s Jio forms Azure partnership – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 8, 2019 : LDOS, FL, IEX, CZR, GRUB, APC, UBER, CSCO, ANGI, MTCH, FOLD, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $743.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P Us Growth Etf (IUSG) by 53,625 shares to 88,940 shares, valued at $5.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P Small Cap Etf (IJR) by 35,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,231 shares, and cut its stake in Technology Select Sector Spdr (XLK).

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AMD Gains Googleâ€™s Data Center Business in Another Blow to Intel – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Like About Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Intel Takes Shot At AMD At Gaming Conference: ‘Still The Fastest’ – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Ways the Trade War Will Continue to Affect Micron Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – SPY, JPM, BAC, INTC – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jones Fincl Lllp invested in 15,457 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp Oh has invested 1.78% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Capital Inc Ok has 0.65% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 112,588 shares. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.2% or 341,469 shares. Mai Mngmt accumulated 418,948 shares or 1.15% of the stock. Vision Incorporated has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 637,459 are held by Brown Advisory. Stanley stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Puzo Michael J stated it has 165,580 shares. Private Tru Na has invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 9.10 million shares or 0.1% of the stock. Skba Capital Management Ltd holds 305,920 shares or 2.64% of its portfolio. Boys Arnold And Commerce has 80,180 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Invest holds 2.16% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 91,545 shares. Wilkins Counsel reported 288,997 shares.