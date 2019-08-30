Hollencrest Securities Upped Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $430,560; Stock Value Rose; Edgemoor Investment Advisors Holds Holding in Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 4.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 16,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 411,909 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.24 million, up from 395,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34.91. About 13,012 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 3,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 70,060 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26M, up from 66,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $138.61. About 1.62M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – NET INSIGHT NETlb.ST – ANNOUNCES TRIPPEL MEDIA AS A CUSTOMER ON SYE STREAMING SERVICE POWERED BY MICROSOFT AZURE; 07/03/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Doing Business with Microsoft; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY & MICROSOFT IN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Build highlights new opportunity for developers, at the edge and in the cloud; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Revenue $9.92B; 27/03/2018 – Starr Companies Announces Agreement with SkyWatch for Aviation lnsureds; 30/04/2018 – Lightspeed Venture Partners Says Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Joining as a Venture Partner; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Investments invested 0.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Advisor Prtn Ltd Llc has 209,971 shares for 3.18% of their portfolio. Greenleaf Tru, Michigan-based fund reported 164,173 shares. Jcic Asset Management Incorporated reported 55,501 shares. Opus Cap Grp Inc Ltd reported 12,109 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Moreover, Hudock Grp Llc has 0.42% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cap International Inc Ca owns 107,745 shares or 1.51% of their US portfolio. Amp Cap Investors holds 3.74 million shares or 2.48% of its portfolio. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Llc has 402,910 shares for 4.95% of their portfolio. Trb Advsr Limited Partnership holds 18% or 510,000 shares in its portfolio. First Interstate Bancshares holds 115,063 shares. The New York-based Wellington Shields Capital Management Ltd has invested 2.79% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Intact Inv Mngmt Inc owns 21,600 shares. Seatown Holdings Pte Limited has 3.23% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Connable Office holds 49,322 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft gains as Wedbush touts cloud potential – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “India’s Jio forms Azure partnership – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Microsoft (MSFT) – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $762.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P Us Growth Etf (IUSG) by 7,319 shares to 135,246 shares, valued at $8.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Trust by 34,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 371,994 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10 million and $759.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,185 shares to 78,898 shares, valued at $16.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 398,898 shares, and cut its stake in First Data Corp New.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Fincl Corporation In stated it has 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp invested in 11,245 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) or 21,371 shares. Wellington Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.48% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Brown Brothers Harriman & Co accumulated 0.03% or 124,896 shares. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Com invested in 250,477 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, New England has 0.47% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 20,250 shares. Creative Planning reported 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Comerica State Bank invested in 0% or 6,224 shares. Blackrock invested in 10.17M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Lpl Finance Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 201,580 shares. Nomura Asset Communications Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 45,170 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corporation owns 20,595 shares. Edge Wealth Llc holds 0% or 445 shares. Ameritas has invested 0.02% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).

More notable recent Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust Q1 net portfolio growth of $298M – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: A Lucrative Income Investment For The Long Run – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Time To Tread Carefully – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: 7.4%-Yield And Deep Value – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 28, 2019.