Hollencrest Securities Trimmed Starbucks (SBUX) Stake as Shares Rose; As Chevron New (CVX) Stock Price Rose, Holder Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Has Decreased Holding by $6.66 Million

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 92.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc sold 54,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,211 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $519,000, down from 58,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $123.9. About 4.97M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 08:04 PM; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – NOVVI LLC AND CHEVRON ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO JOINTLY DEVELOP AND BRING TO MARKET NOVEL RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 03/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Guyana weighs new offer of deep and shallow waters oil blocks; 28/05/2018 – Chevron restores production on Gulf of Mexico platforms after storm; 05/04/2018 – Chevron at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q EPS $1.90; 30/05/2018 – Chevron Reports Strong Performance at Annual Stockholders Meeting; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN APPEAL COURT AFFIRMS DISMISSAL OF SUIT VS CHEVRON UNIT; 12/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 06:50 PM

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 34.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 5,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,672 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $719,000, down from 14,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.32B market cap company. The stock increased 9.19% or $8.36 during the last trading session, reaching $99.34. About 18.22M shares traded or 142.02% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 04/05/2018 – Nestle is reportedly close to deal with Starbucks on its grocery business; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy to Propel the Company’s Next Decade of Growth at Starbucks 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 18/04/2018 – Fake Starbucks coupons have begun circulating on social media promising black customers free coffee; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS, NESTLE FORM GLOBAL COFFEE ALLIANCE; 19/04/2018 – Philadelphia Police Chief Apologizes for Starbucks Incident; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 08/03/2018 – STARBUCKS CFO SCOTT MAW SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks Culture Under Scrutiny After Arrests in Philadelphia

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BAML expects Starbucks rally to extend – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Starbucks Fortifies Global Presence With New Store in Beijing – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Starbucks promotions said to be paying off – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq Today: Can Big Tech Earnings Lead to Record Gains? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks rise to new intraday record highs Friday – MarketWatch” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $42.25 million activity. $11.64M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares were sold by CULVER JOHN. Another trade for 152,634 shares valued at $10.26 million was made by BURROWS CLIFFORD on Tuesday, January 29.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Earnings Might Disappoint, but Exxon Stock Still Has Plenty to Like – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Gasping For Energy: Sector Tries To Mount Q2 Earnings Recovery – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron’s Venezuela license renewal splits Trump advisors – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ConocoPhillips Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron aims for world’s lowest emission LNG plant in new Kitimat plan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $838,808 activity.

