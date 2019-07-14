Hollencrest Securities Trimmed Stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) as Market Valuation Rose; Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Raised Valero Energy (VLO) Holding by $585,816 as Stock Declined

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 7,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 103,063 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.11 million, down from 110,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $81.89. About 4.26M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 27/03/2018 – New Zealand court gives Philip Morris nod to sell heated tobacco product; 13/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris 2018 EPS View Includes Favorable Currency Impact of About 6c/Share; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – IT IS PROPOSED THAT 14 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR ARE ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING, INCLUDING A NEW NOMINEE; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow Over $9 Billion

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Valero Energy (VLO) by 9.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 6,974 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 80,098 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.79 million, up from 73,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Valero Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $84.75. About 1.77M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 28.05% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 19/04/2018 – Valero’s Texas City refinery fire broke out on alkylation unit; 08/03/2018 – $480 Million Octane lmprover Market – Global Forecasts to 2022: Key Players are Valero Renewables Fuels, Dorf Ketal Fuels, LyondellBasell Industries, BP & BASF – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – VALERO CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – CAPITAL INVESTMENT PLANS FOR 2018 REMAIN AT $2.7 BLN; 23/04/2018 – Valero Reports Power Disruption at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery; 20/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282586 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 16/04/2018 – VP Browning Gifts 500 Of Valero Energy Corp; 22/03/2018 – Valero Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Valero Reports Flaring at McKee Refinery in Texas; 26/04/2018 – Valero Texas City begins gasoline unit work while fixing alky unit

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, down 5.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.07B for 15.39 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.02% EPS growth.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 16,045 shares to 9,360 shares, valued at $408,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,748 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,649 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

