Hollencrest Securities Trimmed Stake in Amazon (AMZN) by $558,920 as Valuation Declined; Fort LP Has Upped Citrix Sys (CTXS) Holding

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Inc (AMZN) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 314 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 9,095 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.20M, down from 9,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Amazon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $872.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $61.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1762.96. About 4.52 million shares traded or 20.91% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/03/2018 – Whole Foods trims staff in wake of Amazon acquisition; 08/05/2018 – This is the inspiring quote Jeff Bezos keeps on his fridge; 03/04/2018 – Amazon Has Lots of Company as Trump Slams `Stupid’ Businesses; 26/04/2018 – Amazon raises US Prime price by 20%; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts ended Amazon Prime Now delivery partnership on May 1; 16/04/2018 – RT @chrissyfarr: SCOOP: Amazon Business is pulling back from pharmacy, after mulling it last year (sources). Why? It’s complicated; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 12/04/2018 – Trump, Having Denounced Amazon’s Shipping Deal, Orders Review of Postal Service; 23/05/2018 – Amazon and Lennar team up to show and sell smart home tech; 08/03/2018 – Amazon’s entry into health care may have just narrowed with the Cigna-Express Scripts deal

Fort Lp increased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 31.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp bought 4,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The hedge fund held 20,433 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, up from 15,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $91.29. About 1.71M shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 25/04/2018 – Citrix Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong 1Q Results — Market Mover; 09/05/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $95; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Systems Plans to Declare Quarterly Dividend of 35c/Share Starting in 4Q; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Unveils lndustry’s First Digital Workspace to Unify and Secure all Apps and Content for all Devices; 07/05/2018 – eG Innovations to Showcase Purpose-Built Monitoring Capabilities for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop 7.x at Citrix Synergy 2018; 26/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 16/05/2018 – ExtraHop Reveal(x) Named a Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Winner; 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Provides Revenue and Non-GAAP Operating Margin Goals for 2022; Announces Plan to Declare Dividend; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Investors

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $762.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 6,403 shares to 16,007 shares, valued at $763,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,060 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Srvc Class B (NYSE:UPS).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 70.29 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60 million and $496.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 12,392 shares to 41,472 shares, valued at $4.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc by 146,206 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,535 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC).