Hollencrest Securities Trimmed Position in Intel (INTC) by $321,104; Autonomy Capital LP Lowered Its Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Stake by $2.48 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Autonomy Capital Lp decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 16.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp sold 70,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The hedge fund held 348,175 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.36M, down from 419,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.71. About 128,811 shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 09/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Brookfield Property Partners, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A, Adaptimmune Therapeuti; 06/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Closes Below 50-D-MA; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 20/03/2018 Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Goes Above 50-D-MA

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 8.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 6,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 74,846 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.58 million, down from 81,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $49.9. About 3.46 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 02/04/2018 – DDN Named Datacenter Platform Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards, Recognizing its Market Leadership at Scale; 16/04/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Intel partner docs add to eight-core Coffee Lake CPU chatter; 26/04/2018 – INTEL SEES 2Q REV. $16.3B +/- $500M, EST. $15.6B; 04/05/2018 – Investor Intel: Lithium’s not so secret untapped supply; 29/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Starbucks, Pret A Manger, Intel; 14/03/2018 – Barrick Announces Nomination of Patricia A. Hatter as Independent Director; 26/04/2018 – INTEL 1Q REV. $16.1B, EST. $15.06B; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 09/03/2018 – INTEL SAYS HAS MADE IMPORTANT ACQUISITIONS OVER THE PAST 30 MONTHS AND WILL FOCUS ON MAKING THEM SUCCESSFUL; 08/05/2018 – VENUENEXT GETS INVESTMENT FROM INTEL CAPITAL

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $804.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communicatn (NYSE:VZ) by 55,441 shares to 63,810 shares, valued at $3.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Trust by 26,374 shares in the quarter, for a total of 398,368 shares, and has risen its stake in Technology Select Sector Spdr (XLK).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49B for 10.06 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Analysts await Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $1.02 EPS, up 7.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.95 per share. GGAL’s profit will be $159.54M for 3.12 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.86% negative EPS growth.

