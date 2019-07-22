Hollencrest Securities Trimmed Netflix (NFLX) Position; Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Cut Kohls (KSS) Stake

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased Kohls Corp (KSS) stake by 96.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 193,000 shares as Kohls Corp (KSS)’s stock declined 3.44%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp holds 7,000 shares with $481,000 value, down from 200,000 last quarter. Kohls Corp now has $7.99 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $49.33. About 2.66M shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has risen 4.97% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s 1Q EPS 45c; 10/04/2018 – Kohl’s: Richard D. Schepp, Chief Administrative Officer, to Retire in October; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.64; 02/05/2018 – Kohl’s Appoints Doug Howe Chief Merchandising Officer — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Kohl’s CEO says ‘big idea’ behind Amazon partnership is driving traffic; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.05 TO $5.50; 16/04/2018 – KOHL’S:$722.2M IN NOTES TENDERED, NOT WITHDRAWN AS OF APRIL 13; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Increase in the Amount of Notes and Debentures to be Accepted in its Cash Tender Offer; 02/05/2018 – Kohl’s Names Doug Howe Chief Merchandising Officer

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 43.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 985 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock rose 0.92%. The Hollencrest Securities Llc holds 1,266 shares with $451,000 value, down from 2,251 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $137.77 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.11% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $315.1. About 16.30 million shares traded or 155.10% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 26/04/2018 – EU strikes deal forcing Netflix, Amazon to fund European content; 21/05/2018 – CNN Money: Obamas will be on and off camera in unique Netflix deal; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX 1Q STREAMING CONTENT OBLIGATIONS $17.9B; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules to end; 29/03/2018 – Netflix, biotech Nektar among the biggest market winners in the first quarter; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $385 FROM $328; 21/05/2018 – Zillow’s move into flipping homes is like Netflix’s move into originals, CEO says; 17/04/2018 – Mirantis bets on Spinnaker, Netflix’s open-source continuous delivery platform; 10/04/2018 – Pure Earth Partners With Narcos Star Taliana Vargas and Over 30 Designers on Jewelry Collection To Fight Pollution; 12/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Norwegian political storm evokes Trump and Breivik

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold KSS shares while 174 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 162.73 million shares or 5.48% less from 172.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated invested 0% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Bank & Trust Of Hawaii stated it has 15,863 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Swiss National Bank & Trust invested in 556,183 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.43 million shares. Samlyn Cap Limited Liability Co invested in 1.71% or 1.05M shares. Hartford Mngmt Com accumulated 32,233 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 110,189 shares. Massachusetts Financial Company Ma holds 38,920 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd invested 0.04% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Comm Bankshares holds 38,298 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Tower Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) has invested 0.03% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). The Colorado-based Arrowmark Colorado has invested 0.12% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Quantum Capital Mngmt holds 12,844 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Waddell & Reed holds 5,394 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada owns 656,543 shares.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) stake by 111,455 shares to 186,455 valued at $16.80M in 2019Q1. It also upped Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 14,582 shares and now owns 74,582 shares. Transocean Ltd (Put) (NYSE:RIG) was raised too.

More notable recent Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Kohl’s Stock Dropped 28.3% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Kohlâ€™s to Bring on Thousands of Workers – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Retail Earnings Preview: Keep A WATCH On Stocks In This New Acronym – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Kohl’s Amazon Returns Program Is Now Available Nationwide – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T Is Not Worth Buying Just for Its 6% Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Analysts await Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 10.80% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.76 per share. KSS’s profit will be $254.39M for 7.86 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by Kohl's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 157.38% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Kohl’s had 15 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, May 24 by UBS. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, May 22 report. UBS maintained the shares of KSS in report on Monday, March 25 with “Hold” rating. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of KSS in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Sell” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, May 22. On Thursday, May 23 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Cowen & Co.

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased Blackrock Muniyield Cali (MCA) stake by 25,192 shares to 747,326 valued at $10.07M in 2019Q1. It also upped Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) stake by 10,000 shares and now owns 41,842 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was raised too.

Among 12 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Netflix had 23 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, March 7. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Underperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Oppenheimer. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The rating was initiated by Wolfe Research with “Buy” on Thursday, June 20. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17. Imperial Capital maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 19.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons for Netflix Investors to Worry After the Latest Report – Nasdaq” on July 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Netflix (NFLX) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy: Disney vs. Netflix – Nasdaq” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Reasons to Buy the Dip In Netflix Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Netflix Stock Could Be Ready to Bust Out – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.