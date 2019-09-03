Hollencrest Securities Trimmed Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holding; Stone Ridge Asset Management Has Raised Its Western Digital (WDC) Holding

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased Western Digital Corp (WDC) stake by 22.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc acquired 17,487 shares as Western Digital Corp (WDC)’s stock rose 6.08%. The Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc holds 95,144 shares with $4.57 million value, up from 77,657 last quarter. Western Digital Corp now has $15.87 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $57.47. About 4.39 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – Cloudian Appoints Michael Morgan as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Fourth Year of Record Growth; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital’s Buybacks: Do They Mean NAND Is Doing Much Better Than Feared? — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL BUYBACK PART OF EXISTING PROGRAM; 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Western Digital to invest $4.6bn in joint venture with Toshiba; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q NET REV. $5.0B, EST. $4.93B; 02/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Declares Dividend for Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2018; 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India; 16/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP WDC.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $93

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased Philip Morris Intl (PM) stake by 6.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 7,336 shares as Philip Morris Intl (PM)’s stock declined 2.53%. The Hollencrest Securities Llc holds 103,063 shares with $9.11 million value, down from 110,399 last quarter. Philip Morris Intl now has $116.54B valuation. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $72.66. About 4.12M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris on track for worst day in a decade as iQOS growth in Japan ‘plateaus’; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35; 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM); 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Cigarette Shipments 164.28B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased Blackrock Muniyield Cali (MCA) stake by 25,191 shares to 747,325 valued at $10.07 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 3,680 shares and now owns 70,060 shares. Pimco Enhanced Shrt Maturty Ac (MINT) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris Int`l (NYSE:PM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Philip Morris Int`l has $102 highest and $74 lowest target. $96.40’s average target is 32.67% above currents $72.66 stock price. Philip Morris Int`l had 14 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $94 target in Monday, April 15 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Friday, May 17. Wells Fargo maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $100 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, May 23 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 19. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Sell” on Monday, March 25. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cs Mckee Lp reported 49,043 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Moreover, Scotia Cap has 0.02% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Factory Mutual Insur Com has 677,200 shares. United Kingdom-based Oldfield Prns Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.56% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Commonwealth Bancshares Of stated it has 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Endurance Wealth Management Inc stated it has 0.17% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Palladium Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 14,941 shares. Private Tru Na holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 39,704 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Ny has 0.01% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Timber Creek Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 651 shares stake. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Rbf Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 0.06% or 6,000 shares in its portfolio. Mufg Americas Hldgs holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 157,946 shares. Ashfield Cap Prtn has invested 0.17% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Westover Capital Limited Liability Com has 0.22% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 4,747 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity. $211,675 worth of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) shares were bought by Kunst Michael R..

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.20 billion for 13.26 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc decreased World Fuel Svcs Corp (NYSE:INT) stake by 18,500 shares to 27,322 valued at $789,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) stake by 4,600 shares and now owns 6,636 shares. National Presto Inds Inc (NYSE:NPK) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), 5 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Western Digital has $7000 highest and $32.5000 lowest target. $51.23’s average target is -10.86% below currents $57.47 stock price. Western Digital had 23 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Benchmark on Tuesday, July 2 to “Sell”. The stock of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) earned “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, March 12. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6000 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. UBS maintained Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) on Tuesday, April 30 with “Neutral” rating. As per Tuesday, April 30, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Wells Fargo. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) on Tuesday, April 30 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by RBC Capital Markets. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Underperform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0.06% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Howe & Rusling holds 516 shares. Andra Ap owns 98,400 shares. Norinchukin Bancorp The accumulated 57,853 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 87,921 are owned by Fjarde Ap. 190,056 were accumulated by Sei Investments. Regions holds 0% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 2,226 shares. 790,111 were accumulated by Alps Inc. Cypress Capital Mngmt Lc (Wy) invested in 0.01% or 200 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Lc holds 50,229 shares. Massachusetts Services Ma accumulated 439,703 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0.01% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Bluestein R H And reported 12,500 shares. 55,400 were accumulated by Macquarie Group Limited. Argi Inv Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC).